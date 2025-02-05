Delhi votes today: AAP eyes third term as BJP, Congress hope for comeback

Over 1.5 crore voters of Delhi will vote on Wednesday, February 5, to elect their next government. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking a third consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress would hope for a comeback in the national capital.
The voting will start 7 am onwards across 13,766 polling stations and continue until 6 pm. On the 70 Assembly constituencies, 699 candidates are in fray. The Election Commission has imposed restrictions on the publication of exit polls until 6:30 pm. The results of any such polls will be made public only after this period. Delhi Assembly Election LIVE
Delhi elections: Tight security in place
At least 220 companies of paramilitary forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards have been deployed by the Election Commission to ensure peaceful voting. Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, and special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, have been made at some of these locations.
Additional police forces will be deployed for the sensitive booths where Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) will also be stationed to maintain law and order.
Delhi elections: Provisions for senior citizens, specially abled
At least 733 polling stations have been designated for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Additionally, 6,980 out of 7,553 eligible voters under the home voting facility have already cast their ballots.
The Election Commission has also introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, which will enable the voters to check real-time crowd at booths.