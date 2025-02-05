Delhi votes today: AAP eyes third term as BJP, Congress hope for comeback

Over 1.5 crore voters of Delhi will vote on Wednesday, February 5, to elect their next government. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking a third consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress would hope for a comeback in the national capital.

Delhi Assembly Election LIVE The voting will start 7 am onwards across 13,766 polling stations and continue until 6 pm. On the 70 Assembly constituencies, 699 candidates are in fray. The Election Commission has imposed restrictions on the publication of exit polls until 6:30 pm. The results of any such polls will be made public only after this period.

Delhi elections: Tight security in place

At least 220 companies of paramilitary forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards have been deployed by the Election Commission to ensure peaceful voting. Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, and special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, have been made at some of these locations.

Additional police forces will be deployed for the sensitive booths where Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) will also be stationed to maintain law and order.

Delhi elections: Provisions for senior citizens, specially abled

At least 733 polling stations have been designated for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Additionally, 6,980 out of 7,553 eligible voters under the home voting facility have already cast their ballots.

Key promises: AAP, BJP, Congress

AAP

Free bus travel for students and a 50 per cent discount on metro fares

Financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month to women under 'Mahila Samman Yojna'

Free medical treatment for senior citizens under Sanjeevani Yojana

Financial assistance of Rs 18,000 to temple priests and gurdwara granthis

BJP

Monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women

A one-time grant of Rs 21,000 and six nutrition kits for pregnant women

Financial aid of Rs 15,000 for students preparing for competitive exams

Establishment of a welfare board dedicated to gig workers

Implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, providing health coverage to eligible residents

Congress

'Pyari Didi Yojana' to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women in Delhi

Conduct a caste census to gather comprehensive data on the socio-economic status of different communities

Establish a dedicated ministry for Purvanchalis, aiming to address the specific needs and concerns of this community