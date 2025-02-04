To boost voter turnout, Delhi shops, salons to offer special discounts

With the Delhi Assembly elections just a day away, the Chamber of Trades and Industries (CTI) has announced that salons and beauty parlours across the city will offer discounts ranging from 20 to 50 per cent to people who cast their vote.

Apart from salons, various businesses, including shops, restaurants, hotels, malls, coffee shops, and dhabas, will also offer discounts between 10 per cent and 50 per cent to customers who vote.

In a statement on Tuesday, CTI stated that around 500 salons and beauty parlours will provide these discounts on February 6, the day after voting. "The initiative aims to boost voter turnout in Delhi, where elections for 70 assembly seats are scheduled for February 5," it added.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal emphasised that this effort is meant to ensure a high voting percentage. "This initiative will encourage more people to cast their vote on February 5 and the voting percentage will increase," said Goyal.

He said that more than 500 salon owners and makeup artists associated with CTI have joined the initiative.

"Voters who avail of beauty services such as facials, shaves, haircuts, massages, and de-tan treatments on February 6 will receive an additional discount of 20 to 50 per cent. The offer is open to both men and women who show the voting ink on their finger as proof of having cast their vote," he added.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on Wednesday, with the results set to be declared on February 8.