Kejriwal launches Dr Ambedkar scholarship amid row over Amit Shah's remarks

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday unveiled the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship, an initiative to support Dalit students pursuing higher education abroad. The announcement comes in the wake of a heated controversy over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

Kejriwal made the announcement at a rally, condemning Shah's comments as “disrespectful" to the architect of India’s Constitution. “No Dalit student in Delhi will have to give up their dreams of studying at foreign universities due to a lack of funds,” Kejriwal said.

He also pledged that the Delhi government would fully fund Dalit students accepted into international institutions if AAP wins the upcoming elections.

A tribute to BR Ambedkar

Drawing inspiration from Ambedkar’s own struggles, Kejriwal recounted how the Dalit icon had to temporarily abandon his education at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE) due to financial constraints, only to return later after securing the necessary funds. “This scholarship is a tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar and his enduring legacy,” he said.

Kejriwal also announced that children of government employees would be eligible for the scholarship, making the programme inclusive of a broader section of society.

'Mocking Ambedkar in Parliament unacceptable'

The AAP leader accused Amit Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar during a Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha. “No one would have imagined that in independent India, someone would mock Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament,” Kejriwal said.

“In response to Amit Shah’s disrespectful statement, I am making this announcement— the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship," he added.

The Ambedkar row explained

The controversy erupted on December 17 when Amit Shah, during his speech in the Rajya Sabha, remarked on what he described as the Congress’ “fashion” of repeatedly invoking Ambedkar’s name. Shah stated, "It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God’s name as often, they would have attained heaven in seven lifetimes.”

The comment sparked outrage, with the Congress demanding Shah’s resignation and accusing the BJP of undermining Ambedkar’s legacy. BJP fired back, accusing the Congress of misrepresenting Shah’s remarks and distorting the narrative for political gains. Shah later clarified, saying that his statement was taken out of context.