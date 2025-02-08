Delhi polls result: BJP's vote share up 7%, AAP's down 10%; Cong's rises 2%

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which was routed in the Delhi Assembly elections saw the erosion of nearly 10 percentage points in its vote share while the winner BJP not only saw a resurgence but also a significant increase in its vote share.

The BJP was out of power in the national capital for over 26 years.

A win on any seat remained elusive for the Congress even as it saw a marginal improvement in its vote share.

AAP secured a vote share of 43.57 per cent, down from 53.57 per cent in the 2020 polls. In the 2015 Assembly elections, it had secured 54.5 per cent of the votes.

In 2020 and 2015, the party won a massive mandate by securing 67 and 62 seats respectively. However, this time it was restricted to only 22 seats.

The BJP, which is returning to power, secured a vote share of 45.56 per cent and won 48 seats. The saffron party's vote share rose from 38.51 per cent in 2020 and 32.3 per cent in the 2015 elections.

The Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, did not win any seat and secured a vote share of 6.34 per cent. The only consolation for the grand old party was the fact that it saw an improvement of 2.1 per cent in vote share over The party polled 6.34 per cent of the valid votes as against 4.3 per cent in the 2020 assembly polls, denting its INDIA bloc partner AAP across segments.