Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Nadda calls election win historic, says PM Modi resides in heart of Delhi

Nadda calls election win historic, says PM Modi resides in heart of Delhi

Nadda also said in a veiled reference to AAP chief Arvind Kejrwal and other leaders of the party that they swore by honesty but were put in jail on corruption charges

PM Modi gestures at the BJP headquarters as BJP celebrates its win in the Delhi state assembly elections, in New Delhi, India, February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday termed the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls as "historic moment" and said it has sent out a clear message that Prime Minister Narendra Modi resides in the heart of Delhi.

Addressing an event organised at the BJP headquarters to mark the party's success, Nadda hit out at the AAP calling it a "factory of lies and corruption".

He also said in a veiled reference to AAP chief Arvind Kejrwal and other leaders of the party that they swore by honesty but were put in jail on corruption charges.

"It's a historic moment," Nadda said, adding the BJP's victory in the Delhi polls after the Lok Sabha elections "is a clear message that Prime Minister Modi resides in the heart of Delhi".

 

"AAP is a factory of lies, encyclopedia of lies and a factory of corruption," the BJP chief said.

AAP leaders swore by honesty but its chief minister and ministers were jailed on corruption charges, he charged.

Nadda thanked people of Delhi for "blessing the BJP under leadership of PM Modi.

The BJP has delivered on all promises made to people in other states and it will do so in Delhi as well, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

