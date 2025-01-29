Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi polls: Tahir Hussain launches poll campaign under police supervision

Delhi polls: Tahir Hussain launches poll campaign under police supervision

Hussain stepped out of Tihar Jail at 6 am and reached his election office in Mustafabad's 25-Foota Road where he interacted with supporters and greeted local residents

Tahir Hussain
Former AAP councillor and 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain launched his election campaign in Mustafabad
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former AAP councillor and 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain launched his election campaign in Mustafabad here on Wednesday under police custody, a day after the Supreme Court granted him six-day custody parole.

Contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls on an AIMIM ticket, Hussain stepped out of Tihar Jail at 6 am and reached his election office in Mustafabad's 25-Foota Road where he interacted with supporters and greeted local residents while being escorted by armed security personnel.

However, as per the Supreme Court's directives, he is prohibited from visiting his Karawal Nagar home -- an alleged site of the 2020 riots -- and was restricted from making any public statements regarding the ongoing cases against him.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday granted Hussain custody parole from January 29 to February 3, allowing him to campaign under police supervision for 12 hours daily, from 6 am to 6 pm.

A full bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta ruled that Hussain must deposit Rs 2.47 lakh per day to cover security expenses, including the police escort.

The constituency has 2,88,902 registered voters, including 1,55,706 male voters, 1,33,193 female voters, and three third-gender voters.

Also Read

Cong vs AAP: Rahul attacks Kejriwal over liquor scam, bungalow controversy

Delhi LG terms Kejriwal's 'Haryana poisoning Yamuna' claim objectionable

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal over false claim of 'poison' in Yamuna water

Rahul Gandhi attacks AAP over 'sheesh mahal' politics, Kejriwal hits back

SC gives 6-day custody parole to Tahir Hussain to campaign for Delhi polls

In Mustafabad assembly, major political parties have fielded prominent candidates.

The BJP has nominated Mohan Singh Bisht, a sitting MLA from neighbouring Karawal Nagar while the AAP is represented by Adil Ahmad Khan,who has been associated with the party since the Anna Hazare movement.

The Congress has fielded Ali Mehdi, son of former MLA Hasan Mehdi.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be announced on February 8.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Allow me to connect with electorate under police custody: Tahir Hussain

Waive farmers' and middle class' loan: Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Delhi polls: Akhilesh Yadav, Kejriwal to hold joint roadshow on Jan 30

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha to campaign for AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

Poison in Yamuna? Kejriwal, BJP trade barbs ahead of Delhi polls 2025

Topics :Delhi Assembly ElectionsAAPAssembly elections

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story