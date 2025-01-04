Kejriwal promises to waive 'inflated' water bills if AAP returns to power

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised to waive the "inflated" water bills received by people in Delhi if his party returns to power in the upcoming assembly polls in the national capital next month.

In a press conference here, Kejriwal said that people were "distressed" due to water bills worth thousands and lakhs of rupees being sent to them by the Delhi Jal Board.

He alleged that the inflated water bills started arriving after he went to jail and urged people not to pay those bills.

"I have said this earlier, but today I am making a formal announcement: when AAP comes back to power after the assembly polls, these inflated bills will be waived. Those who think their bills are incorrect need not pay them," the former Delhi chief minister said.

The AAP government provides free 20,000 liters of water per month and over 12 lakh households in the city have benefitted from the scheme, he added.

The AAP is seeking to return to power for the fourth consecutive term after the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly next month.