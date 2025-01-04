Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi polls: BJP fields Parvesh Verma against Arvind Kejriwal in first list

Delhi polls: BJP fields Parvesh Verma against Arvind Kejriwal in first list

Delhi Assembly elections: Ramesh Bidhuri will be contesting from the Kalkaji constituency against Chief Minister Atishi

BJP Flag, BJP
Photo: Shutterstock
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its first list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February.
 
Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has been fielded against AAP convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat.   After his name was announced in the first list, Verma said, "When Delhi was facing Covid-19, when they needed oxygen, Arvind Kejriwal ji was distributing 'one free bottle on every bottle'. There are many works in Delhi like cleaning Yamuna, curbing pollution. When the BJP will form the government, we will do all these works..." 
Kailash Gehlot, who recently joined the BJP, will be contesting the Bijwasan seat. Gahlot, a former Delhi minister, left AAP and joined the BJP in November 2023. He has served as the MLA for the Najafgarh constituency twice. 
Additionally, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri will be contesting from the Kalkaji constituency against Chief Minister Atishi. Bidhuri did not receive a BJP ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
 
The party has fielded Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, and Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.
 
After the list was announced, Gautam said, "I thank the party for this opportunity. I think that the people's inclination is towards the BJP. Dalits are now with the BJP... due to the respect that PM Modi and our party have given to Dr BR Ambedkar. BJP will form the govt in Delhi..."
 
Additionally, Kartar Singh Tanwar, a former AAP member who joined the BJP, has been nominated to contest from his Chhatarpur constituency.

Also Read

BJP fields ex-MPs Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri against Kejriwal and Atishi

Kejriwal's work common, holds no reality on ground: Sandeep Dikshit

PM Modi lays foundation for DU campuses, slams AAP over Delhi education

Delhi elections: Congress fields Alka Lamba from Kalkaji against CM Atishi

BJP says AAP biggest burden on people of Delhi after Modi calls it 'Aapda'

 
The AAP has announced its candidates for all 70 Delhi Assembly seats, while the Congress has so far announced names for 21 constituencies.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Feel like laughing': AAP responds to PM Modi calling party as 'AAPda govt'

PM Modi's 'Parivartan Rally' on Sunday will be game changer in Delhi: BJP

BJP takes dig at Kejriwal over promise of Rs 18,000 honorarium to priests

Delhi elections: Here's how you can vote even if you don't have a voter ID

'RSS to seek votes for BJP in Delhi elections?' Kejriwal asks Mohan Bhagwat

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly ElectionsAam Aadmi PartyBharatiya Janata PartyBJPBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story