Delhi polls: BJP fields Parvesh Verma against Arvind Kejriwal in first list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its first list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February. Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has been fielded against AAP convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat. After his name was announced in the first list, Verma said, "When Delhi was facing Covid-19, when they needed oxygen, Arvind Kejriwal ji was distributing 'one free bottle on every bottle'. There are many works in Delhi like cleaning Yamuna, curbing pollution. When the BJP will form the government, we will do all these works..."

Additionally, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri will be contesting from the Kalkaji constituency against Chief Minister Atishi. Bidhuri did not receive a BJP ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, and Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. After the list was announced, Gautam said, "I thank the party for this opportunity. I think that the people's inclination is towards the BJP. Dalits are now with the BJP... due to the respect that PM Modi and our party have given to Dr BR Ambedkar. BJP will form the govt in Delhi..." Kailash Gehlot, who recently joined the BJP, will be contesting the Bijwasan seat. Gahlot, a former Delhi minister, left AAP and joined the BJP in November 2023. He has served as the MLA for the Najafgarh constituency twice.

Additionally, Kartar Singh Tanwar, a former AAP member who joined the BJP, has been nominated to contest from his Chhatarpur constituency.

The AAP has announced its candidates for all 70 Delhi Assembly seats, while the Congress has so far announced names for 21 constituencies.