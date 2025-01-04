Kejriwal's work common, holds no reality on ground: Sandeep Dikshit

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying the work done by Kejriwal in Delhi is "common" and holds no reality on the ground.

Dikshit further said that even in the field of education, the pace of progress during Sheila Dikshit's tenure was much faster than the work done under the Kejriwal government.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit said, "I have always said that whatever Arvind Kejriwal has done in Delhi remains common. Even if it is in the field of education - the pace of work during Sheila Dixit's tenure was more than under Arvind Kejriwal's govt. Kejriwal said that they (AAP) have done something exemplary - but it holds no reality on the ground."

Dikshit's remarks came after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that despite being the prime minister for 10 years, Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of only three colleges in Delhi while Kejriwal has ensured the best education for children in the city.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "After being the Prime Minister of the country for 10 years, yesterday Modi ji laid the foundation stone of three colleges in the capital, Delhi. It will take many years for the colleges to be built and for studies to start there. On the other hand, in ten years, Arvind Kejriwal ji has made arrangements for the best education for the children of Delhi after the 12th."

On Friday, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for three projects at Delhi University (DU): the Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh; an academic block for a west campus in Dwarka; and an academic block for an east campus in Surajmal Vihar.

PM Modi slammed AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi CM and stated that those holding power in the national capital for the last ten years have damaged school education and that the AAP government has not even spent half of the money provided by the central government for education.