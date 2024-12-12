Delhi women to get Rs 2,100 per month if AAP wins elections: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, which provides a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in Delhi. He also promised to raise the amount to Rs 2,100 if his party wins the Assembly polls. The term of the Delhi Assembly expires on February 23, and the polls are likely to be held in mid-February. Kejriwal said the Rs 1,000 allowance will be credited to the accounts of beneficiaries after the polls. He added that the Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Atishi, has approved the scheme, and women can begin their registration from Friday. Atishi, as Delhi’s finance minister, initially announced the scheme in the 2024-25 Delhi budget. The Rs 76,000 crore surplus budget allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the scheme, targeting an estimated 5 million beneficiaries, as it was to be rolled out from October 2024 onwards. She had then told Business Standard in an interview that the allocation for a full fiscal year would be Rs 6,000 crore. This amount, however, would double if the next government were to increase the allowance to Rs 2,100. Women have been a key support base for the AAP, having voted in greater numbers than men for the party in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly polls. The AAP government’s other pro-women schemes include free bus transport for women. At least 12 states, including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, have schemes that provide monthly stipends to women. The governments in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, where Assembly polls concluded in November, announced similar allowances for women in the run-up to the polls. Both incumbent governments returned with bigger majorities, with exit poll data suggesting that women voted for these alliances in greater numbers. Apart from Delhi, the governments in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir could also roll out similar schemes, as the respective ruling parties have promised these in their manifestos. The Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday passed the second supplementary budget of Rs 11,697.45 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal, which allocated a maximum outlay of Rs 6,390.55 crore to the Maiya Samman Yojana. Under this scheme, the state government initially provided Rs 1,000 per month to women between the ages of 18 and 50 years. The amount has been increased to Rs 2,500 per month from December.