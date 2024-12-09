Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Inspired by his vision: Sisodia vacates Patparganj seat for Avadh Ojha

Inspired by his vision: Sisodia vacates Patparganj seat for Avadh Ojha

Sisodia, who held the Patparganj seat since 2013, was fielded by AAP from the Jangpura constituency in the Assembly polls

Avadh Ojha, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia
AAP is eyeing a third term in the assembly, elections for which are due in February. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 9:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he was inspired by educator Avadh Ojha's vision and dedication for education to vacate the Patparganj seat for him.

Sisodia, who held the Patparganj seat since 2013, was fielded by AAP from the Jangpura constituency in the Assembly polls. 

Ojha, a UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) coaching expert who recently joined AAP, will contest the polls from Patparganj.

In a letter to AAP volunteers in Patparganj, Sisodia termed the constituency a symbol of the new revolution of education-based politics.

"The schools in Patparganj are not only centres of education but also laboratories of future-building," he said.

The former deputy chief minister said Ojha, at the time of joining AAP, expressed an willingness to start his political journey from the "laboratory of education" -- Patparganj.

More From This Section

Law-and-order lone responsibility of BJP, but they failed: Kejriwal

AAP leader Dilip Pandey leaves electoral politics ahead of Delhi polls

Delhi polls: Kejriwal accuses BJP of 'trying to cut votes' from voter list

Cong to provide 400 units of free electricity if voted to power in Delhi

AAP in a dangerous place now, can go to any extent for power: BJP

Sisodia said it was not an easy decision for him to vacate the Patparganj seat that had been the place of origin of his political journey.

"I felt, in view of the vision and dedication of Ojha sir, that it was not just leaving a seat but an opportunity to take a big leap in the field of education of the country," Sisodia said in the letter.

He asserted that Patparganj would always reside in his soul.

AAP is eyeing a third term in the assembly, elections for which are due in February.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kejriwal invites auto drivers to his residence for tea ahead of Delhi polls

Over 13k people benefited from single-window camps under PM-UDAY in Delhi

Delhi polls: AAP releases 2nd list of candidates, Sisodia moves to Jangpura

AAP slams Centre over bomb threats to Delhi schools, questions Amit Shah

Law and order 'worrisome' in Delhi, we need to raise our voices: Kejriwal

Topics :Manish SisodiaDelhi Assembly ElectionsAAP

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story