Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the Delhi Cabinet has approved a financial assistance boost for women aged 18 and above. The Rs 1,000 promised earlier this year will now be increased to Rs 2,100 if the AAP wins the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal, who was also accompanied by Chief Minister Atishi, said that registrations for the scheme will begin on Friday, December 13. "Registrations will begin tomorrow, and registrations will begin for Rs 2,100 and not Rs 1,000," he said. The scheme, named Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, is intended to assist women with no formal source of income. Women who pay taxes or already receive financial aid from other government schemes are not eligible. To register, applicants must have a voter ID card with a Delhi residence.

The scheme, launched in March 2024, closely resembles the Ladli Behna schemes in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, which played a key role in the electoral success of the BJP in the two states.

Kejriwal also expressed confidence that the scheme would benefit the national capital immensely, calling it a "blessing for Delhi’s mothers and sisters". "Women build the future of our country, and we consider it our privilege to support them in their work. Together with Delhi's two crore population, we overcome the biggest obstacles," he said.

Kejriwal's promise for Delhi auto drivers

Rs 10 lakh insurance, free coaching: Kejriwal's 5 promises In a separate announcement earlier this week, Kejriwal also unveiled welfare measures for Delhi’s auto drivers, a key voter demographic for the AAP.

Speaking at an event in the Kondli constituency, where he shared a meal with an auto driver’s family, Kejriwal said, “Auto drivers were often maligned under the Congress government. After the AAP came to power, we worked to improve their lives. I am committed to their welfare, having shared the salt of auto drivers.”

Kejriwal's government is offering a series of benefits to auto drivers, including:

- Rs 10 lakh insurance for all auto drivers

- Rs 1 lakh marriage assistance for the daughters of auto drivers

- Uniform allowance of Rs 2,500 twice a year, directly credited to drivers’ accounts

- Coaching for the children of auto drivers, sponsored by the government

- The relaunch of the PoochhO app, which allows users to book rides directly from registered auto drivers