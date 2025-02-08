Exit polls will be proven wrong, AAP going to form govt: Saurabh Bhardwaj

As counting began for the Delhi assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Greater Kailash seat, Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday exuded confidence in the party's victory, stating that the exit polls will be proven wrong and AAP will form government this time also.

Speaking to reporters, Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM for the fourth time... In most exit polls, AAP has less vote share, because the poor people don't say anything about their vote. They go to polling stations and vote as per their will. The exit polls will be proven wrong as AAP is going to form the govt this time as well..."

Earlier today, Saurabh Bharadwaj offered prayers at the Kalkaji temple ahead of Delhi election results and said, "Whatever happens, now it is in the hands of the mother goddess."

Bhardwaj exuded confidence stating that AAP would get a comfortable majority to form its government.

"Every attempt was made to remove AAP from government, but the public's blessings are with the AAP. I believe that the public is going to make Arvind Kejriwal the CM for the fourth time. In a few days, he will take oath as the CM. We are getting information from different areas that AAP will get a comfortable majority and make government...AAP will get minimum 40-45 seats," he said.

His contender and BJP candidate Shikha Rai also offered prayers at the Kalkaji temple and exuded confidence of her victory. She said, "I have come here to take the blessings of Maa Kalka."I am confident about my victory.

The counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election started on Saturday under tight security arrangements.

At first, the postal ballots will be counted. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will be opened at 8:30 am.

All security arrangements have been put in place. Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that the exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the AAP highlighted its "performance" in the education sector during its eleven-year tenure. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP would "stop the free education" if it came to power.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also held rallies and targeted Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for their alleged role in the Delhi excise policy "scam" case.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, but the BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power in the National Capital after a gap of more than two decades.