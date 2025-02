Delhi Assembly election results 2025: Check full list of winners here

Delhi is witnessing a fierce battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party as the Assembly election results are slated to be declared today.

The elections for Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 5 and the exit polls predicted a return for the saffron party after 27 years. The AAP emerged dominant in Delhi politics by winning 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 and retaining power in 2020 with 62 seats. A victory will reinforce party chief Arvind Kejriwal's political stature, who has been battling corruption charges.

Here is a look at the winners of Delhi election 2025 from each constituency: