Greater Kailash Assembly result: Saurabh Bharadwaj up against Rai, Singhvi

Greater Kailash Assembly result: Saurabh Bharadwaj up against Rai, Singhvi

Greater Kailash Assembly election result 2025: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj faces Garvit Singhvi from the Congress and Shikha Rai of the BJP on this seat

Greater Kailash

Greater Kailash Aeembly seat: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj is up against BJP's Shikha Rai and Congress' Garvit Singhvi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

The Greater Kailash Assembly seat in Delhi is a significant political constituency. In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the contest is between Saurabh Bharadwaj of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Garvit Singhvi from the Indian National Congress (INC), and Shikha Rai of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
 
The counting of votes is underway for the Delhi Assembly elections. Early trends are expected within the initial hours.
 
Saurabh Bharadwaj, a key AAP leader and minister of Health in Delhi, has been a prominent face of the Arvind Kejriwal administration. He was won the constituency thrice in a row and eyes to secure a fourth term. He has claimed that his party will get at least 40-45 (out of the total 70) seats.
 
 
His primary opponent is BJP councillor Shikha Rai. She ran against Bharadwaj in 2020 as well but lost. This time, she is looking to avenge her loss. Meanwhile, 37-year-old Garvit Singhvi is the young educated face of Congress. He aims to secure this important seat in his party's kitty.
 
Historically, the Greater Kailash seat has seen a competitive political environment. According to Election Commission data, the seat has 187,873 voters — 98,891 men, 88,973 women, and nine people from the third gender. The electorate of the seat comprises several prosperous neighbourhoods -- Greater Kailash 1, Greater Kailash 2, and Panchsheel Park — along with upper-middle class locales such as Chittaranjan Park, Masjid Moth, Asiad Village and Kailash Colony, among others.

Beside these upscale areas are urban villages such as Zamrudpur and Shahpur Jat, along with slum clusters such as Jagdamba Camp.
 
Exit poll predictions
 
Most exit polls suggested the BJP holding an edge over AAP, which has ruled Delhi since 2015. A poll of polls of five major agencies indicates the BJP securing 38-43 seats, while the AAP is projected to win 26-32 seats. The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, is expected to remain a marginal player, with 0-1 seats.

Topics : Greater Kailash Delhi Assembly Elections Saurabh Bharadwaj AAP Congress BJP

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

