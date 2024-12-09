Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kejriwal invites auto drivers to his residence for tea ahead of Delhi polls

Kejriwal said that sharing joys and sorrows with auto drivers is very special for him

Arvind Kejriwal
AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting with auto drivers at his residence, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 9:41 PM IST
In a move to strengthen his grassroots outreach ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal invited auto drivers to his residence for tea on Monday.

Sharing moments from the gathering on X, Kejriwal in a post in Hindi said, "Today, I invited my auto driver brothers to my house for tea and talked to them openly. Sharing joys and sorrows with them is very special for me. I have an old and deep relationship with them."  "No matter what the times have been, we have always supported each other. Their challenges and hard work have always inspired me. We have always worked for them and will continue to work for their convenience in the future as well," he said.

The post included photos of Kejriwal interacting with auto drivers, a group widely considered a core voter base for AAP since its inception.

Till date, no one has given us, the auto drivers, as much respect as Arvind Kejriwal has, an auto driver said after meeting the AAP national convenor.

This gesture comes as the AAP intensifies its voter engagement strategy ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections due by February 2024. The party is seeking a third consecutive term following its landslide victory in 2020, when it won 62 out of the 70 seats.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

