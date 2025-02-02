Jaishankar slams AAP, says 'feels ashamed' to tell foreigners about Delhi

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Saturday (February 1) slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, saying he "feels ashamed" to tell foreign dignitaries that people in India's capital lack basic amenities.

Speaking to a crowd at the JLN stadium ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Jaishankar shared his discomfort with foreign leaders, who, during his meetings, often ask about various government welfare initiatives like housing for the poor, free food rations, and the Ujjwala gas scheme.

"I feel ashamed to tell them (foreign dignitaries) that in the capital of India, people don’t get benefits of houses, gas cylinders and the Ayushman Bharat scheme," he said, criticising the AAP government in Delhi for failing to implement these central government initiatives.

Jaishankar asserted that the scale of central government schemes across India has been massive, with more people receiving housing than the population of Japan, and more benefiting from cooking gas than Germany's entire population. However, he said there is a stark contrast between what is happening in the national capital and the progress seen in other parts of India.

Jaishankar also spoke about the promises made by the BJP in its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for Delhi Assembly elections, including Rs 2,500 per month for women, the Atal canteen initiative, and free healthcare for senior citizens over 70. He questioned why such schemes, which have been instrumental in benefiting millions, have not been rolled out in Delhi despite the capital being at the forefront of India’s growth.

"Even as the capital should have been a model of the 'best things happening in the country,' it lacks all of these for the past 10 years," he said.

'Feb 5 election will be a turning point'

Jaishankar further said the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's inability to bring these schemes to fruition would lead to its downfall in the upcoming elections. He said that basic rights like water, electricity, gas cylinders, housing, and health have been denied to Delhi's people over the past decade, while adding that the February 5 election will be a turning point.

"Water, electricity, cooking gas cylinders, houses and health are your rights. The people of Delhi did not get their rights in the past 10 years. So on February 5, they will decide if this government should remain in power or not," he stated.

Earlier this week, Jaishankar urged young voters to make an informed decision, pointing to the capital's poor infrastructure, including roads and water supply, as a reason to vote for change. In the event held at Delhi University’s Hansraj College, Jaishankar discussed the importance of youth in shaping India’s future.

"Without youth, there is no 'Viksit Bharat.' "Delhi, as the national capital, carries a special responsibility. When people from other countries visit Delhi, their impression of India is shaped by what they see here," he noted.

The upcoming Delhi elections on February 5 will see a triangular contest between the AAP, BJP, and Congress, with results to be declared on February 8.