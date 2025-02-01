Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / BJP MP Ravi Kishan slams AAP, expresses confidence in Delhi Assembly polls

BJP MP Ravi Kishan slams AAP, expresses confidence in Delhi Assembly polls

Signalling the party's optimism ahead of the upcoming elections, Kishan said, 'Jhaadu wale ja rahe hain, Modi ji aa rahe hai' (the broom is going, Modi ji is coming)

Ravi Kishan
Ravi Kishan asserted that BJP candidate Shikha Rai is set to win from the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency | Image: X/@ravikishann
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 8:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJP MP Ravi Kishan has expressed confidence in the party's victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, asserting that BJP candidate Shikha Rai is set to win from the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency.

Speaking to ANI, signalling the party's optimism ahead of the upcoming elections, Kishan said, "Jhaadu wale ja rahe hain, Modi ji aa rahe hai (the broom is going, Modi ji is coming).

On the Greater Kailash Assembly seat, BJP's Shikha Rai will be in a tough fight against AAP's incumbent MLA and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Congress candidate Garvit Singhvi.

Meanwhile, seven Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the Aam Aadmi Party have resigned from the party, a week before the Delhi Assembly elections on Friday.

MLAs who resigned are: Rohit Maharoliya from Trilokpuri, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Bhavna Gaud from Palam, Bhupender Singh June from Bijwasan, and Pawan Kumar Sharma from Adarsh Nagar.

Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, MLA from Trilokpuri constituency, resigned from all posts and the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party, citing "unfulfilled promises" to uplift the Dalit/Valmiki community.

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Trump admin likely to fire FBI agents involved in Jan 6 Capitol attack investigation

BJP only doing abusive politics, increasing fights: AAP's Manish Sisodia

AAP stalling Delhi's development, using city as its political ATM: PM Modi

Delhi Assembly polls: 7 AAP MLAs quit party after being denied tickets

Cong 'shahi parivar' insulted Prez, never liked poor, marginalised: PM Modi

Similarly, Madan Lal, MLA from the Kasturba constituency, and MLA Bhavna Gaud from the Palam seat also resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that they have "lost faith" in AAP and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Rajesh Rishi from the Janakpuri constituency resigned from all posts and primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing the organization of abandoning its founding principles of corruption-free governance, transparency, and accountability.

Pawan Kumar Sharma (Adarsh Nagar constituency) said, "The party has deviated from the honest ideology on which the Aam Aadmi Party was formed. I am very sad to see the plight of The Aam Aadmi Party. Please accept my resignation."

Bhupender Singh June from the Bijwasan constituency also resigned from his posts and primary membership. He said the decision was taken after witnessing a "significant deviation" from the values and principles on which the party was founded.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi polls: CEO Vaz assures voter-friendly steps for smooth Feb 5 voting

Delhi elections 2025 highlights: Naresh Yadav, AAP legislator from Mehrauli, resigns from party

AAP's schemes help Delhi families save Rs 25,000 per month: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal responds to EC notice on Yamuna water controversy, submits report

Yamuna poison row: ECI to investigate entire matter, says Sanjay Singh

Topics :Delhi Assembly ElectionsBJPBharatiya Janata PartyAam Aadmi PartyAAP government

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story