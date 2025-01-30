Sandeep Dikshit slams AAP for Punjab vehicles in Delhi during elections

Just after Delhi police found a vehicle near Punjab Bhawan containing pamphlets of Aam Aadmi Party and multiple liquor bottles with cash, Congress candidate for New Delhi Assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit attacked AAP, saying that the claims of AAP bringing in money from Punjab has been "proven right."

Earlier on Wednesday night, Tilak Marg police station received information of a suspicious vehicle with a 'PB' number registration, and 'Punjab sarkar' written on it parked near Punjab Bhavan. Upon inspection, the vehicle had various pamphlets of the Aam Aadmi Party, multiple liquor bottles and cash worth lakhs, according to Delhi police.

However, Punjab Police refuted any claims of it being a government vehicle and also said that the number plate on the car is "forged and fake."

Dikshit said that he has been raising the issue of vehicles from Punjab coming to Delhi with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

"I had written a letter to LG about Punjab vehicles, Punjab police bringing a lot of money to Delhi. Today, that claim has been proven right," Dikshit told ANI.

He also claimed that there is information that AAP has been using Punjab Bhawan as their party's office, calling for the Delhi police to raid the place and expose anything hidden.

"Information was also received about Punjab Bhawan being used as AAP's office... Police should raid Punjab Bhawan and see what they are hiding in the rooms of Punjab Bhawan," Dikshit added.

Punjab government has issued a clarification on the vehicle containing AAP's pamphlets and liquor, saying that the register number of the car is "forged and fake."

According to the state government, the vehicle number is registered in the name of Anubhav Shivpuri, who was posted in Army Dental College, Pathankot 3 years back and is a permanent resident of Khadki, Maharashtra

"The registered vehicle model on the registration number PB35AE1342 is Ford Eco Sport of make year 2018 but the actual vehicle apprehended by the police belongs to Hyundai Creta series. This confirms that the vehicle's number plate is forged and fake. High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) is mandatory for all vehicles and the registration plate visible in the video is an ordinary one, without the features of HSRP, hence easy to forge," read a statement by the Punjab Transport Department.

Refuting any connection of the Punjab government, the statement added, "We have searched our records and found that no such vehicle is owned or hired by Govt of Punjab. The apprehended vehicle does not belong to Govt of Punjab at all.