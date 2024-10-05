'Everyone should vote': Savitri Jindal appeals to people of Haryana

Independent candidate from the Hisar constituency, Savitri Jindal on Saturday urged everyone to vote. "I have cast my vote. This is the election of the people of Hisar, everyone should vote. I will try to make Hisar beautiful and developed," she said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Seema Jindal, daughter of Savitri Jindal, also cast her vote at a polling booth in Hisar. While speaking to reporters, she urged everyone to exercise their franchise. "...'Pehle matdan phir jalpan'. It is a 'yagna' for our country, city and state. So, everyone should cast their vote," Seema said. Savitri Jindal is the mother of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal and the wife of the late industrialist OP Jindal. She is contesting the election against Haryana Minister and sitting MLA from Hisar, Kamal Gupta.

Savitri Jindal is contesting independently from Hisar constituency after being denied tickets by the BJP.

Over two crore people are eligible to vote in the Haryana Assembly elections today, which will decide whether the BJP will hold on to power for the third time or the Congress will return to power after a ten-year gap.

Voting in Haryana will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

This election is a high-stakes battle as the BJP is eyeing a third straight term to power in the state, the Congress party is aiming to wrest back power riding on anti-incumbency, and issues of farmer protests and wrestler protests.

The key contesting parties in Haryana include the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as the pre-poll alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition.