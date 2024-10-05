Haryana assembly election 2024: 22.7% voter turnout recorded till 11AM

Voter turnout in the ongoing Haryana assembly election soared to 22.7 per cent by 11AM, after registering 9.53 per cent in the first two hours of voting till 9AM.

Polling is underway across 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, and BJP candidate Anil Vij, contesting from the Ambala Cantt seat, expressed optimism about his party's chances of forming the next government. He also alluded to the possibility of becoming chief minister, highlighting his senior position in the party, according to ANI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After casting vote, Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched an attack on the Congress, accusing it of misleading the public and linking its past corruption to the rise in unemployment. He claimed that employment opportunities have improved under BJP governance in the state.

Meanwhile, Balraj Kundu, an Independent candidate from the Meham Assembly constituency, alleged that he and his personal assistant were assaulted by former Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi and his supporters outside a polling station. Anand Singh Dangi’s son, Balram Dangi, is running as the Congress candidate from the same seat.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi encouraged voters in Haryana to focus on critical issues such as agriculture, employment, and women's rights. In a post on X, he urged citizens to participate in large numbers and support Congress in the elections, stressing the importance of the vote.

Additionally, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini called on voters to ensure full participation in the assembly elections. He attributed the state's development over the last decade to the “double-engine” government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saini also emphasised that various groups, including wrestlers, soldiers, farmers, youth, women, and the poor, have benefited from government schemes and are backing the BJP due to its honest governance efforts.

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged citizens to take part in the "festival of democracy," expressing hope for a record voter turnout. He extended special greetings to first-time voters participating in the election.

The major contenders in the Haryana elections include Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). While the BJP is striving for a third consecutive term, Congress, contesting 89 out of 90 seats, seeks to replace the ruling party. The results will be announced on October 8.

Haryana has a total of approximately 20.1 million eligible voters, including 10.6 million men, 9.5 million women, 452,000 first-time voters, and 4.09 million young voters.

(With input from agencies)