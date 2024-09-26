Haryana CM Saini exudes confidence in BJP's return to power for third term

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the election campaign on Wednesday exuded confidence in BJP's victory for the third consecutive, saying that people are going to vote in favour of the double-engine government. "...The people of Haryana have decided that the BJP will form government for the third time. On October 5, people will vote for the double-engine government... Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been the CM for 10 years and he has only betrayed farmers... The lands of the farmers were grabbed and handed over to the 'Daamad'(son-in-law)...," said Nayab Singh Saini. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Saini also accused Congress of showing fake concern for farmers and said, "Today BJP government is purchasing 12 corps of farmers on MSP and Congress should tell how much corps got purchased during Congress tenure on MSP."

Meanwhile, Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar criticised the ongoing protest on the Haryana-Punjab border, saying that those who are carrying out these protests are not farmers and that the Supreme Court will soon give out the decision to stop such people from crossing the line.

"There is a big issue. The route to Punjab at the (state) border, is closed...We had made all the plans to open this route. But the people sitting on that side are not farmers. In the garb of farmers, there are a few people who want to impair the system and destabilise the government...You also know who they are...Today people of Haryana are happy that they did not let such people set foot in the state..." said Khattar while addressing party workers in Haryana's Ambala.

"We moved to the court and people from the other side also represented themselves. Now, the case is in the Supreme Court. the SC has made a committee and they are deciding on how to arrive at a solution. the committee will also make them sign some affidavit to keep so that those who call themselves farmers don't cross the line and if something of that sort happens the court will take cognizance of it. the supreme court is independently working on it and will consider the convenience of people," he added.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 and the results for both Haryana and JK will be declared on October 8.