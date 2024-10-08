Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Haryana Cong chief, Assembly speaker among key losers in state elections

Haryana Cong chief, Assembly speaker among key losers in state elections

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala and BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi were also among noteworthy names who lost

Congress, Congress flag
The BJP won 48 seats while the Congress won 36 seats and was leading in one seat. | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Haryana Congress chief, assembly speaker and a former deputy chief minister were among prominent leaders who lost their seats in the Haryana assembly polls.

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala and BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi were also among noteworthy names who lost.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The BJP, which emerged victorious after results were declared on Tuesday, is set to form the government for a third straight time, bucking anti-incumbency and overcoming the setback in Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP won 48 seats while the Congress won 36 seats and was leading in one seat, according to the Election Commission.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan lost from the Hodal seat to BJP candidate Harinder Singh, while Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta lost to Congress's Chander Mohan from the Panchkula seat.

Former Haryana deputy chief minister and Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala and Congress party's Brijendra Singh lost from Uchana Kalan seat.

More From This Section

Once dubbed 'political lightweight', Saini shows heft as BJP wins Haryana

Haryana polls: Major setback for Chautala clan; Abhay Singh, Dushyant lose

Haryana polls: BJP wins 31 seats, leading in 18; Congress victorious in 30

Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda wins Garhi Sampla-Kiloi by 71,465 votes

Haryana polls: BJP MLA Anil Vij wins Ambala Cantt seat for 7th time

INLD's Abhay Chautala lost his stronghold Ellenabad assembly segment.

Abhay and Dushyant are the grandson and great grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, respectively.

BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi lost the Adampur assembly segment to Congress candidate Chander Prakash. Bishnoi, the grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, had won the seat in 2022 Adampur bypolls. The seat was previously represented by his father Kuldeep Bishnoi and grandfather Bhajan Lal.

Other key losers include former Haryana BJP chief and BJP's Badli nominee O P Dhankar, former Haryana finance minister and BJP candidate Captain Abhimanyu, INLD's Digvijay Chautala and independent candidate Ranjit Chautala.

Apart from this, eight out of 10 ministers under the Nayab Singh Saini government also lost the elections. They included Aseem Goel, Subhash Sudha and Kanwar Pal.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cong involved in conspiracy to weaken Indian economy, democracy: PM Modi

Haryana Assembly polls: Uchana Kalan sees lowest margin of 32 votes

Premium

Clear election verdict: Haryana for continuity; J&K needs change

Haryana polls updates: BJP has laid road for infrastructural development in Haryana, says PM Modi

Election results highlights: BJP govt will work even more for the welfare of the poor, says Modi

Topics :Abhay Singh ChautalaHaryana electionHaryanaBJP

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story