Haryana election: Himanta urges action against drug-linked politicians

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his rally in Sonipat, Haryana, on Thursday, called for strong action against politicians linked to drugs. Sarma highlighted the Assam government's stringent actions against drugs and mentioned that during interrogations, suspects revealed they were transporting these substances to Haryana and Punjab. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Every day, we (the Assam government) recover heroin, ganja, or similar substances. When we interrogate where these substances are being taken, they say they are transporting them to Punjab and Haryana. A large market for these substances has opened in Punjab and Haryana," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

Sarma urged the public to take firm decisions to prevent anyone associated with drugs from entering politics.

"You all know who these people are. In the last three and a half years, our police have apprehended or eliminated over 200 such individuals. I request you all that anyone involved in such activities should never be allowed to enter politics," Sarma added.

Sarma also criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on reservations during his visit to the US.

More From This Section

"Before the Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi came to Haryana and said, 'We will protect the Constitution.' Now, he doesn't even talk about the Constitution. A few days ago, he went to America and said they would remove SC, ST, and OBC reservations when the time comes. We questioned him on that," Sarma said.

He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting in Jharkhand, assured that reservations would not be abolished.

"Yesterday in Jharkhand, PM Narendra Modi said that reservations will not be removed in the country as long as PM Modi and the BJP are in power," Sarma stated.

Earlier in the day, addressing a rally in Palwal, Sarma launched a scathing attack on Congress for "failing" to fulfil its promise of providing Rs 1,500 to women in Himachal Pradesh.

"The Congress party makes many promises to the people of Haryana. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi promised the women of Himachal Pradesh that after the formation of the Congress government, they would transfer Rs 1,500 into their bank accounts. They have not fulfilled that promise. The BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Assam have delivered on their promises of transferring money into the bank accounts of women," Sarma said.

Haryana is set to go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with the counting scheduled for October 8. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 40 seats, while Congress secured 30 seats.