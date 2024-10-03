Haryana elections: AAP's Amar Singh extends support to Cong's Dharampal

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

With voting scheduled for October 5, senior leaders from all major parties, including BJP, Congress, JJP, INLD, AAP, and BSP, are making a final push to rally support

Nuh has been in the spotlight recently, having experienced significant unrest during riots in July-August 2023 (photo: Shutterstock)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:46 AM IST
Haryana Congress party on Thursday said that Congress is the biggest hope of Haryana after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Haryana candidate from Nilokheri Assembly Amar Singh extended support to Congress candidate Dharampal for the upcoming assembly election.

In a post on X, Haryana Congress said, "The decision of @AAPHaryana candidate Amar Singh ji and his supporters from Nilokheri Assembly, led by Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Shri @Partap_Sbajwa ji, to support @INCIndia candidate Dharampal ji shows that Congress is the biggest hope of Haryana."

Meanwhile, with voting scheduled for October 5, senior leaders from all major parties, including BJP, Congress, JJP, INLD, AAP, and BSP, are making a final push to rally support.

Nuh has been in the spotlight recently, having experienced significant unrest during riots in July-August 2023. The Congress candidate for Nuh is Aftab Ahmed, who previously won the seat in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the BJP has nominated Sanjay Singh, who successfully contested the Sohna seat as a BJP candidate in the last elections.

Earlier on October 2, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the BJP will form a clear government and make history by winning the assembly elections for a third term.

"The BJP will be creating a record, as no other party has achieved a third consecutive term in Haryana. Congress has only managed two terms and could not secure a third," Khattar said.

Voting for all 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana will take place on October 5 from 7 AM to 6 PM. The counting of votes will take place on October 8. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats.


First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

