Haryana elections: BJP's manifesto promises MSP, govt jobs for Agniveers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (September 19) released its manifesto for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, set for October 5. The ruling party released its poll promises a day after Congress released its own list of seven promises aimed at youth, women, and others. Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda led the charge, presenting the BJP’s “Sankalp Patra” (manifesto) in Rohtak, Haryana. Also in attendance were Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

BJP’s major promises for Haryana Assembly elections

>Financial support for women: Under the Laado Laxmi Yojana, women will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 2,100.

>Industrial growth: The BJP plans to build 10 industrial cities, inspired by IMT Kharkhoda, offering special incentives to businesses. Each city is expected to create 50,000 jobs for local youth.

>Healthcare initiatives: The Chirayu-Ayushman Yojana promises free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for each family, and an additional Rs 5 lakh for elderly individuals above 70 years old.

>Support for farmers: Purchase of 24 crops at the declared minimum support price (MSP) is guaranteed.

More From This Section

>Employment generation: As many as 200,000 youth are promised government jobs without hassle or cost, while 500,000 more will benefit from various employment schemes, including the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme.

>Housing plans: As many as 500,000 houses will be built across both urban and rural areas.

>Medical services: Free dialysis in government hospitals, along with free diagnostic services in all hospitals.

>Sports promotion: An Olympic Games nursery is planned for every district.

>Affordable cooking gas: Cylinders will be provided at Rs 500 under the Har Ghar Grihani Yojana.

>Scooters for rural students: The Awal Balika Yojana guarantees a scooter for every college-going student in rural areas.

>Veteran support: Every Haryanvi Agniveer will be assured of a government job.

>Transport infrastructure: Projects include constructing the KMP's Orbital Rail Corridor and launching new Vande Bharat trains, along with rapid rail and metro services between Faridabad and Gurugram.

>Caste-based welfare: Special welfare boards with adequate budgets will be set up for small backward caste groups.

>Pension increase: Social pensions will be hiked, with adjustments linked to DA (Dearness Allowance).

>Educational support for OBCs and SCs: Full scholarships for students from OBC and SC backgrounds pursuing medical and engineering degrees at any government college in India.

>Entrepreneurial assistance: OBC entrepreneurs will receive loans up to Rs 25 lakh, in addition to the benefits of the Mudra Scheme.

>Skills development: Haryana will be transformed into a global education hub, offering modern skills training.

>Tourism expansion: A world-class Aravalli Jungle Safari Park is planned for South Haryana.

Haryana polls: Congress’s key poll promises



The Congress on Wednesday released its election manifesto with promises of free electricity, a reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), an increase in the annual income limit for OBCs’ creamy layer, free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, and a monthly pension of Rs 6,000 for the elderly, widows, and the differently-abled.

The party also promised a legal guarantee of MSP for farmers and Rs 2,000 for women.