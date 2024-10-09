Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Haryana: Uchana Kalan sees lowest vote margin, gap of 98K votes in Jhirka

On the other hand, Congress party's Mamman Khan won the Ferozepur Jhirka seat in Nuh district by a highest margin of 98,441 votes

Charkhi Dadri: An elderly woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station at Balali village during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Charkhi Dadri district, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 10:29 AM IST
The Uchana Kalan seat in Haryana saw one of the fiercest electoral encounters with BJP's Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri defeating Congress candidate Brijendra Singh by just 32 votes.

According to poll results declared Tuesday, the margin of 32 votes was the lowest margin among the 90 assembly segments where polling took place on October 5.

The Jannayak Janta Party Dushyant Chautala who was the outgoing MLA from Uchana Kalan seat was at the fifth spot, as per the Election Commission.

On the other hand, Congress party's Mamman Khan won the Ferozepur Jhirka seat in Nuh district by a highest margin of 98,441 votes.

Khan, who was the sitting MLA from this seat, defeated BJP's Naseem Ahmed. Khan polled 1,30,497 votes while his nearest rival got 32,056 votes.

Indian National Lok Dal's Aditya Devilal won the Dabwali seat by 610 votes and defeated Congress party's Amit Sihag.

Congress party's Rajbir Fartia defeated BJP's senior leader Jai Parkash Dalal in Loharu seat by 792 votes.

From Adampur seat, Congress party candidate Chander Parkash defeated BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi by a margin of 1,268 votes.

BJP's Sunil Satpal Sangwan won the Dadri seat after defeating Congress party's Manisha Sangwan by a margin of 1,957 votes.

Congress party's Chander Mohan defeated BJP senior leader and Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta from the Panchkula seat by a margin of 1,997 votes.

The BJP emerged victorious in 48 seats while the Congress won 36 seats and was leading in one seat, according to the Election Commission.

The BJP is set to form the government in Haryana for a third straight time, bucking anti-incumbency and overcoming the setback in Lok Sabha polls when its tally dropped from 10 in 2019 to five seats.


First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

