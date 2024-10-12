Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / Delay in swearing-in of new govt due to procedural needs: Omar Abdullah

Delay in swearing-in of new govt due to procedural needs: Omar Abdullah

There has been the President's Rule here for last six years. A Cabinet note is needed to end President's Rule which has to be sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which then goes to the home ministry

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq
He was talking to reporters after watching a match of the Legends League Cricket. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 11:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah Saturday said the delay in the sweariin of the new government in Jammu and Kashmir was due to the need to follow the procedures for revoking the President's Rule in the Union Territory.

"There is a procedure. There has been the President's Rule here for the last six years. A Cabinet note is needed to end the President's Rule which has to be sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which then goes to the home ministry.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Then there were holidays --? today it was Dussehra and tomorrow it is Sunday. God willing, if all these procedures are completed on Monday, then we will make our preparations on Tuesday and then God willing, we will take oath on Wednesday," Abdullah said.

He was talking to reporters after watching a match of the Legends League Cricket here.

When asked why there was a delay in government formation in the age of technology, Abdullah said government formation has nothing to do with technology.

"We tried to form the government once through a fax machine, but the fax machine did not work. If you want to make our government through a fax machine, then we are in trouble. Please keep technology at your office, we will do it in our own way," he said referring to the claim for government formation by the NC, PDP and Congress in 2018.

The parties then had sent the claim through a fax machine to the Raj Bhavan. But the Raj Bhavan said it had not received the fax as the machine was not working and the then governor Satyapal Malik dissolved the Assembly.

More From This Section

NC-Congress alliance stakes claim to form J&K govt: Omar Abdullah

J-K Assembly elections: Voters choose more NOTA over AAP and BSP candidates

Voters performed their duty, now our responsibility begins: Omar Abdullah

J-K Assembly polls: BJP tops vote share, Independent candidates outdo PDP

Omar Abdullah to be at helm again in post-Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir

On the cricket league in Srinagar, the NC leader said it is good to watch cricket matches under lights in the city.

Abdullah, whose current favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli, said his government would want to host cricket matches, including the IPL, here.

"We want them to happen and we have to revamp our infrastructure for that.

"We have to increase infrastructure at our cricket stadium. Then we can request the BCCI to hold matches here," he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Express train rams into stationary train in Tamil Nadu, several feared injured

J&K polls: Four Independent MLAs help NC cross majority mark. Top updates

Omar Abdullah elected as leader of NC, set to stake claim to form govt

INDIA bloc to set aside restoration of Article 370 for now: Omar Abdullah

Resolution on statehood restoration to be passed in 1st cabinet meet: Omar

Topics :Omar AbdullahNational ConferenceJammu and Kashmir government

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story