Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Haryana, J&K Assembly elections 2024: How and where to check poll results

Haryana, J&K Assembly elections 2024: How and where to check poll results

Vote counting starts 8 am on Tuesday, beginning with the postal ballots, which are available to select groups, including people with disabilities

(Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 7:44 PM IST
Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections result 2024: The much-anticipated results of the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 will be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 8.

Election officials, accompanied by representatives from political parties, will arrive at counting centres early in the morning, with proceedings expected to begin at 5 am. The officials will be briefed by 6 am, and vote counting for both the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections is set to commence at 8 am.

The initial phase of counting will focus on postal ballots, which include votes cast by differently-abled citizens, security personnel, and government employees engaged in essential services.

By noon, early poll trends are expected to emerge, giving a fair indication of how the voting has played out. India follows a first-past-the-post electoral system, meaning the candidate with the highest number of votes will be declared the winner, even if they do not secure a majority of 50 per cent.

How to check election results on ECI website
 

The official election results will be made available on the Election Commission of India’s website and the Voter Helpline App, which is accessible for both iOS and Android devices.

Voters can also find comprehensive results and detailed analysis on the Business Standard website:


Exit poll predictions for Haryana and J&K
 

In Haryana, exit polls overwhelmingly predict the Congress party’s return to power after 10 years. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), already struggling with anti-incumbency, faces challenges stemming from widespread discontent among the state’s farmers, wrestlers, youth, and the aftermath of the Agniveer scheme.

Agency/Pollster Congress BJP JJP+ INLD+ Others
Dainik Bhaskar 44-54 19-29 0-1 1-5 4-9
India Today-C Voter 50-58 20-28 - - 10-16
People's Pulse 55 26 0-1 2-3 3-5
Republic-Matirze 55-62 18-24 0-3 3-6 2-5
Jist-TIF Research 45-53 29-37 - 0-2 4-6

In Jammu & Kashmir, exit polls suggest a close contest, with a slight advantage for the Congress-National Conference alliance. The BJP is expected to secure a strong lead in the Jammu region, although the outcome remains uncertain

Agency/Pollster Congress-NC BJP PDP Others
Axis My India 35-45 24-34 4-6 4-6
Dainik Bhaskar 35-40 20-25 4-7 12-16
India Today-C Voter 40-48 27-32 6-12 6-11
People's Pulse 46-50 23-27 7-11 4-6
News 24-Chanakya 35-40 20-25 4-7 6-12



First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

