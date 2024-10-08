As vote counting begins for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024, all eyes are on the key constituencies as J-K marks the first election since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The elections were held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with results expected to shape the region’s political landscape for years to come. Here are the key constituencies to watch as the counting unfolds. 1) Ganderbal Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As voting continues for J&K Assembly polls, the key candidates to watch out for in the Ganderbal seat are Omar Abdullah (National Conference), and Sarjan Ahmad Wagay (Independent). A stronghold for the National Conference, Abdullah’s performance at Ganderbal will be critical for his party’s success.

2) Bijbehara

In Bijbehara, Iltija Mufti of the People’s Democratic Party is contesting. As the daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, her candidacy brings personal stakes to this constituency, adding weight to the political contest.

3. Sopore

In Sopore, Aijaz Ahmad Guroo, brother of Afzal Guru who was executed in 2013, is running as an independent candidate. The main political parties contesting the constituency are the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), the People’s Democratic Party, and the Congress.

4. Channapora

In Channapora, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari is representing the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party. Bukhari’s performance in this election will indicate the viability of newer political entities in the region. The NC has fielded Mushtaq Guroo, while the PDP’s candidate is Mohammed Iqbal Trumboo. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Hilal Ahmad Wani.

5. Budgam

In Budgam, Omar Abdullah of the National Conference is a key candidate to watch out for. As a critical seat for Abdullah, the outcome here will reflect the strength of his party in central Kashmir.

6. Baramulla

In Baramulla, Muzaffar Hussain Baig is contesting as an Independent. Baig’s status as an independent candidate makes this constituency crucial for assessing voter sentiment outside traditional party lines.

7. Kupwara

In Kupwara, Sajad Lone of the People’s Conference is running. Lone has a strong local base, and his success or failure could reshape perceptions of regional parties in Kashmir.

8. Nagrota

In Nagrota, the BJP has fielded Devendra Singh Rana. As a BJP stronghold, Rana’s performance will be essential for the party’s claims and influence in Jammu.

9. Chhamb

In Chhamb, Tara Chand of the Indian National Congress is the candidate. This constituency is pivotal for assessing Congress’s potential resurgence against the BJP’s dominance in Jammu.

10. Nowshera

In Nowshera, Ravinder Raina of the BJP is contesting. As the state president of the party, Raina’s victory would significantly bolster the BJP’s position in Jammu.

J&K assembly polls 2024: What did the exit polls say?

According to exit polls, the Congress-NC alliance will lead in Jammu and Kashmir, with seat projections varying from 35 to 48 across different surveys, though they may remain short of an overall majority. The BJP is anticipated to win between 20 to 32 seats, placing it behind the alliance and falling short of securing a majority. The PDP’s expected tally ranges between four to 12 seats. Meanwhile, smaller parties and Independent candidates may get between six and 16 seats.



The exit polls further suggested that no party or coalition is projected to gain a clear majority, indicating a likely hung Assembly. The overall voter turnout in the J&K Assembly elections 2024 was around 63.88 per cent.