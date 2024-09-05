J-K Assembly elections: Govt deploys 900 paramilitary troops ahead of polls

The Union government has deployed paramilitary forces in preparation for the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in ten years, in response to an increase in terror attacks in the mountainous Jammu region since June.

Between March and April of this year, as many as 60 to 80 terrorists are believed to have infiltrated the Jammu region.

A report by The Hindustan Times (HT) quoted a security official as saying that the Indian Army has deployed 3,000 additional troops, including 500 para commandos.

"The BSF [Border Security Force] moved 2,000 men from Odisha to the international border in Jammu. Around 2,000 men of the Assam Rifles have been deployed from Manipur to augment anti-terror operations. The motive is to check infiltration on the border and seek and destroy terrorists who have sneaked in," the official said.

In total, about 900 companies, each consisting of 110 personnel, have been assigned to handle election responsibilities. This deployment is in addition to the regular presence of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Army and the BSF have intensified their surveillance along the 744-km Line of Control (LoC) and the 198-km international border.

The report quoted the official as saying that they have been equipped with advanced surveillance technologies and weapons to address aerial threats posed by drones. Additionally, the BSF has been conducting anti-tunneling operations to uncover cross-border tunnels, the official said.

The Union government has decided to keep around 450 paramilitary companies stationed in Jammu and Kashmir for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. Additionally, nearly 450 more companies have been allocated for election duties.

A police officer told HT that village defence guards (VDGs) have been enlisted and are now equipped with self-loading rifles and semi-automatic firearms. “We are roping in ex-servicemen as VDGs, who are well-trained in weapon handling. Apart from this, the army is also organising firing practice for the VDGs with these semi-automatic weapons," the police officer said, as quoted by the report.