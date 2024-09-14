Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / J-K Assembly polls: Nominations of 37 candidates for third phase rejected

J-K Assembly polls: Nominations of 37 candidates for third phase rejected

During the scrutiny, the candidatures of 449 were found valid, the officials said

voting polls evm machine
Representative Image: The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is September 16. These seats will go to the polls on October 1.
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 7:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nominations of 37 candidates were rejected during Friday's scrutiny of papers of hopefuls from 40 constituencies that will go to the polls in the last phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, officials said.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is September 16. These seats will go to the polls on October 1.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The nomination papers of candidates from 40 assembly constituencies going to the polls in the third and final phase were scrutinised in the offices of the respective returning officers of the seven districts.

During the scrutiny, the candidatures of 449 were found valid, the officials said.

There are 113 candidates in Jammu district, 107 in Baramulla, 75 in Kupwara, 46 in Bandipora, 38 in Kathua, 38 in Udhampur and 32 in Samba.

According to the election notification, the candidates can withdraw their nominations from the offices of the respective returning officers by September 16.

The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

2 army personnel killed, 2 injured during encounter in J&K's Kishtwar

Haryana, J-K elections highlights: Kharge, Sonia among 40 star campaigners for Congress in Haryana

Upcoming assembly polls first in 'secular J-K', says Sudhanshu Trivedi

News updates: For people's sake, I am ready to resign, says Mamata amid stand-off with doctors

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections updates: Congress names candidates for 89 seats in Haryana

Topics :Jammu and KashmirAssembly electionsJammu and Kashmir politics

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story