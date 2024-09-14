J-K Assembly polls: Nominations of 37 candidates for third phase rejected

Nominations of 37 candidates were rejected during Friday's scrutiny of papers of hopefuls from 40 constituencies that will go to the polls in the last phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, officials said.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is September 16. These seats will go to the polls on October 1.

The nomination papers of candidates from 40 assembly constituencies going to the polls in the third and final phase were scrutinised in the offices of the respective returning officers of the seven districts.

During the scrutiny, the candidatures of 449 were found valid, the officials said.