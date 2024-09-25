Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / J&K elections: 'History in making' as people vote, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

J&K elections: 'History in making' as people vote, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Kumar said history is in the making in Jammu and Kashmir and its impact will be felt for a long time as he lauded the enthusiastic participation of the voters in the poll process

Rajiv Kumar, CEC
Chief elction commissioner Rajiv Kumar | Photo: X@rajivkumarec
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 4:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday described the ongoing Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir as "history in the making", saying people are standing in long queues outside polling booths at places where calls were once given to boycott the democratic exercise.

Taking to reporters here as the second phase of polling was underway on 26 seats in the Union Territory, Kumar said 100 per cent CCTV coverage is available for this phase and one could see youngsters, women and senior citizens patiently standing in queues, awaiting their turn to exercise their franchise.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"It is a festival of democracy. Voting is taking place in areas where it did not take place earlier.... There were calls for disruption and boycott in the past.... It is a standing ovation for democracy," the CEC said in the presence of fellow election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

Kumar said history is in the making in Jammu and Kashmir and its impact will be felt for a long time as he lauded the enthusiastic participation of the voters in the poll process.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly polls 2024 LIVE news: 36% voter turnout recorded till 1:00 pm in phase-2

LIVE: Court orders Karnataka Lokayukta to initiate probe against Siddaramaiah in Muda case

INDIA bloc will hit roads if J-K statehood not restored after polls: Rahul

Jammu-Kashmir elections: 24% voter turnout so far, Reasi district leads

'Guided tour not good': Omar slams govt for inviting diplomats to see polls

Topics :Jammu and KashmirElection CommissionRajiv Kumarchief election commissionerAssembly elections

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story