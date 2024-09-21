Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / J&K poll: 'Our priority is to restore statehood,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

J&K poll: 'Our priority is to restore statehood,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

Further describing Congress Party's promises for Jammu and Kashmir, he said, 'A monthly benefit of Rs 3,000 will be given to women heads of families, and interest-free loan of Rs 5 lakh'

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections | (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated on Saturday that the priority of Congress is to restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the State has never been changed to Union Territory before.

"The state has never been changed to Union Territory. We are asking, why have you not given statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, you have all the power, then why are they doing it?" congress president Kharge asked BJP, while addressing a press conference in Jammu.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"...We have declared seven guarantees. Our priority is to restore statehood to J&K. The second guarantee is to provide a health insurance scheme that will provide coverage of Rs 25 lakh to every family in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Further describing Congress Party's promises for Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "A monthly benefit of Rs 3,000 will be given to women heads of families. An interest-free loan of Rs 5 lakh will also be given to women...OBCs to get their rights as enshrined in the Constitution... 100,000 jobs are vacant when we come into power will notify them immediately..."

He accused BJP of not doing anything for Union Territory.

"BJP said they would give 500,000 jobs but they have been here for 5 years but they have not done anything," Kharge said.

More From This Section

J-K polls: Apni Party issues notice to leader for supporting Omar Abdullah

Borders peaceful as Pakistan fears PM Modi: Amit Shah at rally in J-K

Jammu-Kashmir polls: PM Modi to address rallies in Srinagar & Katra today

J-K elections: 61% voter turnout in first phase, CEO says polling peaceful

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Almost 59% turnout record in Phase 1

On being asked about BJP leader Devinder Rana's statement of NC leader Omar Abdullah meeting BJP he said that was past now we are in alliance.

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 61.13 pc was registered in the first phase polling in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, which were held on 24 constituencies in seven districts.

According to Election Commission data, the voting percentage was 61.13 per cent till 11.30 pm.

Voting started across 24 seats at 7 am today, including 16 seats in the Kashmir region and eight seats in the Jammu region. The voting was peaceful.

Kishtwar district recorded the highest turnout at 80.14 per cent followed by Ramban at 70.55 per cent, Doda at 71.34 per cent, Kulgam at 62.60 per cent, Anantnag at 57.84 per cent and Shopian at 55.96 per cent.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an interesting contest with several political parties and independents in the fray. National Congress and Congress have allied, though they are also in friendly contest on some seats.

This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Leaders have held hectic campaigns to boost the prospects of their party candidates.

Voting for the second and third phases in J&K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Votes will be counted on October 8.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

J-K was shut for 3,000 days, 40,000 killed under Congress-NC-PDP: Amit Shah

61.38% polling in J&K phase 1 polls, men outnumber women in casting votes

'For some votes, Congress ready to compromise with culture': PM Modi in J-K

J-K youth becoming empowered under Modi government: PM in Srinagar

Cong accuses centre of infringing on J-K political executive's power

Topics :Jammu and Kashmir politicsJammu and KashmirAssembly electionsCongressmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story