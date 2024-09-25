Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Phase 2 voting begins, 239 candidates in the fray
J&K Phase-2 elections live updates: Catch all the latest J&K election updates here
As the voting for Phase 2 in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will commence today, over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 seats. These assembly constituencies are spread over six districts three in the Valley and many in the Jammu division. "The Election Commission of India has established 3,502 polling stations in these segments to facilitate smooth and hassle-free electoral participation. There are 1,056 urban polling stations and 2,446 rural polling stations," an official said. According to officials, all polling stations will have webcasting facilities as part of the Election Commission's efforts to ensure transparency.
Ahead of Phase 2 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday claimed that the next government in Jammu and Kashmir will be secular. She further added that no government would be formed without gaining the support of her party. Mufti also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "three families" remark and said that when the National Conference talked about joining Pakistan, it was Mufti Mohammad Sayeed who held and raised the Indian flag high in Kashmir.
Hit by several deadly terror attacks in the past three years, the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch along with adjoining Reasi in Jammu will vote in the second phase of the assembly election. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place across all 11 assembly segments in the three hill districts to ensure a secure atmosphere for voters to exercise their franchise, officials said. The second phase, which also covers the three central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Budgam, will decide the fate of 239 candidates across 26 assembly segments including 79 in the Pir Panjal region of Jammu. Prominent among those in the fray from Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi include BJP's J-K unit chief Ravinder Raina, who is seeking his re-election from the Nowshera constituency, besides five former ministers including two fighting as independents and 10 ex-legislators.
7:28 AM
J&K Assembly election updates: PM Modi urge voters in to ensure large turnout
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "Today is the second phase of voting for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. I appeal to all voters to cast their vote and play their important role in strengthening democracy. On this occasion, I congratulate all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time."
7:19 AM
J&K Assembly election updates: BJP's Ravinder Raina urges people to vote freely
"Today, voting for the second phase of elections will take place. I hope that there will be good voting and new records of voting will be set. This is a matter of joy for democracy. I urge the people of J&K to vote freely and without fear. Vote for strengthening the democracy, for a new and happy Jammu & Kashmir...", says Ravinder Raina
7:07 AM
J&K Assembly elections Phase 2: Rajouri, Poonch districts to vote today
7:04 AM
J&K Assembly election updates: PDP supremo Mufti claims no new govt will be formed without party's support
7:03 AM
J&K Assembly election updates: Union Territory to vote after a decade, 239 candidates in fray in Phase 2
First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 7:02 AM IST