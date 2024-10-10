Omar Abdullah elected as leader of NC, set to stake claim to form govt

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Wednesday unanimously elected Omar Abdullah as the leader of its Legislative Party. Speaking about his election, Omar Abdullah, president of JKNC, said, "There was a meeting of the National Conference's Legislative Party, and the Legislative Party decided on its leader. I am deeply grateful to the National Conference legislators for reposing faith in me, trusting me, and giving me the chance to go to Raj Bhavan and stake a claim to form the government."

He also mentioned ongoing discussions with the Congress for their letter of support. "Talks are going on to get the letter of support from the Congress. Four independent MLAs have also extended their support to the National Conference," Abdullah added. The National Conference now has 42 MLAs, with the support of four independents.

After receiving the letter of support from the Congress, Abdullah intends to go to Raj Bhavan to stake his claim to form the government.

Earlier in the day, Abdullah stated that whenever a government is formed in Jammu and Kashmir, it should pass a resolution and begin talks with the Union government to restore the region's statehood.

"Once the government is formed, it should pass a resolution and then engage in talks with the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and other ministers in Delhi," he said.

He further emphasised that they would make every effort to work harmoniously with the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for the benefit of the people. "We do not seek a major confrontation between the LG and the government. Instead, we aim for peaceful cooperation and to work for the people until we regain our rightful status as a state. We hope to restore statehood as soon as possible," he added.

When asked about a congratulatory call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the NC alliance on their victory, Abdullah said, "The Prime Minister congratulated the National Conference, and I expressed my thanks. I also conveyed our desire for a cooperative and conducive atmosphere to work for the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

He declined to comment on portfolio allocations or whether a Congress leader would assume the role of Deputy Chief Minister.

"People have placed great trust in us, and with that trust, we have secured many seats through the coalition. Our responsibility now is to meet their expectations," Abdullah added.

He also assured that the future government would work for all citizens, including those who voted for the BJP and those who abstained from voting. "We are not the type to seek revenge on those who didn't vote for us. The upcoming government will represent the Congress, the National Conference, the BJP, and even those who abstained from voting. In Srinagar, only 20 per cent voted--should we ignore the remaining 80 per cent? They too deserve the benefits of governance. Similarly, the people of Jammu, who voted for the BJP, also have the right to benefit from the government," he said.