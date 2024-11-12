Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Congress promises caste-based census, free power in J'khand poll manifesto

The manifesto, unveiled by party manifesto committee chairman Bandhu Tirkey, focused on seven promises including the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and implementation of Sarna religious code

The manifesto was released a day before the first phase of polling for 43 of the total 81 seats of the state. | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 8:59 PM IST
The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Jharkhand assembly elections promising 250 units of free electricity, caste-based census and filling up of all vacant government posts within a year.

The manifesto, unveiled by party manifesto committee chairman Bandhu Tirkey, focused on seven promises including the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and implementation of Sarna religious code of the tribals.

The manifesto was released a day before the first phase of polling for 43 of the total 81 seats of the state.

The manifesto promises free electricity up to 250 units to poor as against 200 units at present. We will fill up all vacant government posts in a year, Tirkey said.

He said, Keeping in mind the interests of the tribals in Jharkhand, the Manifesto Committee held a Chaupal in every district and interacted with the public. We made every effort to ensure that our manifesto is for the common people.

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

