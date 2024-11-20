Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jharkhand polls: BJP comeback or JMM to retain power? Exit polls predict

The Hemant Soren-led JMM seeks a second term, while the BJP aims to regain power. In 2019, JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16, and BJP 25.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a public meeting for the State Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 7:56 PM IST
Polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday with the second and final phase of voting in 38 constituencies. The first phase was held on November 13, and results are set to be announced on November 23.
 
With the current term of the Jharkhand Assembly ending on January 5, the elections saw 26 million eligible voters, including 1.18 million first-time voters. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) seeks a second term, while the opposition BJP aims to stage a comeback. In the 2019 polls, the JMM won 30 seats, Congress secured 16, and BJP claimed 25.
 
 

Matrize Survey

The BJP and its allies are projected to secure between 42 and 47 seats, indicating a strong comeback after their defeat in 2019. Meanwhile, the JMM and its allies, including Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), are expected to win 25 to 30 seats.
 

P Marq

P Marq exit polls suggest a tightly contested election. The BJP and its allies are projected to win between 31 and 40 seats, while the JMM and its partners are likely to secure between 37 and 47 seats.

Axis My India

According to Axis My India, the BJP and its allies are predicted to win 25 seats, while the JMM and its partners could secure a dominant majority with 53 seats. Other parties are expected to claim 3 seats.
 

High voter turnout recorded

Polling for the second phase concluded peacefully on Wednesday with a voter turnout of 68 per cent recorded by 5 pm across 38 constituencies. Voting began at 7 am at 14,218 booths in 12 districts and continued until 5 pm.
 

Key alliances and constituencies

The NDA faction comprises the AJSU Party, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Of the 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand:
  • 28 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).
  • 9 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).
 
These reserved seats played a pivotal role in the JMM’s victory in the 2019 Assembly elections.
     
First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

