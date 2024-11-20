Jharkhand polls: From Violence to accusations, here're the top 5 events

As voting concluded for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, the state recorded a voter turnout of 67.59 per cent in 38 Assembly seats till 5 pm.

Here’s a look at five key events during Phase 2 of Jharkhand Assembly elections:

1. Maoists set fire to five trucks in Latehar

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Exit Poll 2024 Live: BJP-led NDA alliance set to wrest power from JMM, predicts exit poll Just hours before voting started for the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, five trucks were set on fire by Maoists in Latehar district of Jharkhand, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am in the Laat forest area, under the jurisdiction of Herhanj Police Station. The trucks, which were transporting coal from the Tubed coal project, were returning after unloading when they were attacked by members of the Jharkhand Prastuti Committee (JPC), a Maoist splinter group.

“The trucks were set ablaze after the drivers were ordered to get out. Several rounds of gunfire were exchanged,” said a police officer. The attackers left a pamphlet at the scene, demanding that coal loading and transportation cease until negotiations with the group take place. An investigation is underway, and police are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects.

2. Presiding officer removed following bias allegations

After a complaint from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, alleging that a presiding officer in Madhupur, Deoghar district, was showing bias in favour of JMM candidate Hafizul Hassan, the officer was replaced. Dubey had accused the officer of misconduct. The Deoghar administration clarified that the replacement was due to the officer’s improper positioning near the voting compartment, breaching Election Commission guidelines. The officer’s actions were deemed negligent.

3. Rahul Gandhi calls on voters to support INDIA bloc, promises benefits

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to voters in Jharkhand to support the INDIA bloc, urging them to help ‘save the Constitution’ and take advantage of the promises made by the coalition. Through posts on social media platform X, Gandhi targeted voters in each state.

“Every vote for INDIA will help protect your water, forests, and land, while ensuring prosperity through 7 key guarantees like the Maiya Samman Yojana,” Gandhi appealed to voters in Jharkhand.

4. 57 leprosy patients cast their votes for the first time in Jamtara

In a significant development, 57 leprosy patients participated in voting for the first time during the Jharkhand Assembly elections on Wednesday. The voters, who were given the chance to vote at a dedicated booth set up at the Snehpur Community Building in Mihijam, expressed optimism that the newly elected government would address their ongoing challenges.

“This is the first time a dedicated booth has been set up for us here. I also voted for the first time. I hope my vote contributes to forming a government that will take care of us. Even though I have leprosy, I am still not receiving a pension,” said one of the voters.

Vijay Kumar, the booth in-charge, said that 31 men and 26 women cast their votes. “This is the first time a special booth has been organised for us as part of the Election Commission’s ‘no voter left behind’ initiative,” he said.

5. Hemant Soren accuses BJP of withholding funds

Chief Minister Hemant Soren addressed PM Narendra Modi in an open letter, accusing the BJP of ignoring the state’s key issues. Soren said that despite extensive campaigning by BJP leaders, they failed to address critical concerns affecting the people of Jharkhand.

“In all the rallies and speeches by BJP leaders, none of them spoke about our rights, our children’s provident fund, the support for our elderly, or the security of the people of Jharkhand,” Soren said in the letter. He also claimed that the BJP had withheld Rs 1.36 trillion in dues owed to the state.

