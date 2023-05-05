Banning Bajrang Dal impossible: Yediyurappa in poll-bound Karnataka

The row over Congress' poll promise to ban Bajrang Dal continued in Karnataka on Thursday with the grand old party and the ruling BJP remaining in confrontational mode.

Former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member B.S. Yediyurappa said that it is "impossible to ban Bajrang Dal".

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar claimed that the Bajrang Dal was created in the name of god and its activists are now indulging in "moral policing".

"Once the Congress comes to power, we will take up the development of the birthplace of lord Hanuman. Anjanadri Development Board will be established for the purpose. We have only said that legal action will be initiated if anyone makes organisations in the name of the god and tries to create unrest and disturb peace," the Congress leader said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Shivakumar maintained that he is also a devotee of lord Hanuman.

Commenting on whether the party had suffered a setback because of Bajrang Dal ban row, he said: "There is difference between god Hanuman and Bajrang Dal. Bajrang Dal is an organisation... If someone is named after lord Hanuman, he will not become a god."

"... Hanuman's temples are everywhere. Hanuman was born in this land. We are forming a programme to develop all main Hanuman temples in Karnataka," the Congress leader asserted.

Shivakumar further said: "BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are trying to use the name of the god for carrying out politics. They had made it an emotional matter. We have confined the matters of religion to devotion. Have BJP leaders built a single Hanuman temple?... BJP is trying to misguide people. They won't succeed. Congress is coming to power."

On the other hand, Yediyurappa said in Bengaluru that nobody can ban Bajrang Dal. "The people will give a befitting reply to Congress leaders who have gone crazy," he reiterated.

Yediyurappa asserted that the BJP will "comfortably form the government by winning 135 seats" in the state. He further claimed that the party has gained much due to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's tour in the state. "Prime Minister Modi's roadshow will also boost the party and help to win elections."

"The roadshow timings of PM Modi have been changed. The roadshow supposed to take place on Saturday evening will now be held on Sunday," he said.

--IANS

mka/sha