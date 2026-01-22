Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 07:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi Police impose traffic curbs today for Beating Retreat rehearsal

Delhi Police impose traffic curbs today for Beating Retreat rehearsal

Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic from 4 pm to 6.30 pm. Vehicular movement will also be restricted on Raisina Road from the roundabout near Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk

Delhi Police

Traffic restrictions will be in place in parts of New Delhi on January 22 | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

Traffic restrictions will be in place in parts of New Delhi on January 22 due to rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Wednesday.

According to a traffic advisory, Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic from 4 pm to 6.30 pm. Vehicular movement will also be restricted on Raisina Road from the roundabout near Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk.

Traffic will not be allowed beyond the roundabouts at Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg and Sunehri Masjid in the direction of Vijay Chowk during the rehearsal hours, it said.

The stretch between Vijay Chowk and the Rafi Marg going towards Kartavya Path crossing will also remain closed during the specified hours.

 

Motorists have been advised to plan their travel in advance and take alternate routes such as Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road (towards Kamal Ataturk Marg), Rani Jhansi Road and Minto Road.

Topics : Republic Day Delhi Police Traffic

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

