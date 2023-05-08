Home / Markets / News / How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka Assembly polls?

How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka Assembly polls?

The outcome of a state election, analysts believe, does not necessarily determine the outcome of the national elections

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka Assembly polls?

4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The outcome of the Karnataka state elections can trigger a knee-jerk reaction in the markets at best, believe analysts, as they have other things such as progress of monsoon, falling rural demand, corporate results for the March 2022 quarter (Q4-FY23) to worry about over the next few months. At the global level, interest rate trajectory of central banks, crude oil prices, movement of the dollar index and geopolitical situation are some of the factors that will be keenly watched.
The outcome of a state election, analysts believe, does not necessarily determine the outcome of the national elections. In the past, citizens have voted quite differently for the state and national elections. While the markets are likely to analyse the upcoming election in Karnataka to assess some underlying trend, it can, at best, bake in some uncertainty discount in the course of the next one year as the nation prepares for the general election.

ALSO READ

Also Read

Karnataka elections: What is Bajrang Dal, the outfit Congress plans to ban?

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls

Equitas Small Finance Bank zooms 8% on solid March quarter results

Paytm rallies 5% as Q4 loss narrows; Goldman Sachs sets Rs 1,150 target

Coal India down 3% as Q4 net drops on higher wages; analysts remain divided

Best of sovereign bond rally may be over with sales deluge coming

Paytm, ABFRL, Coal India, BoI, Adani Power among top stocks to watch today

Topics :MarketsKarnataka electionsKarnataka Assembly elections

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story