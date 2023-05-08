Karnataka elections: A look at Congress' history here and its importance

The southern state of Karnataka is all set to conduct its state assembly elections on Wednesday, May 10. According to political pundits, the state is likely to see a three-cornered fight among the Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular).
For weeks now, the state has been witnessing high-pitched rallies from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The election carries more importance for Kharge as it is the first major election since he was chosen to lead the grand old party last year.
Moreover, Kharge also comes from Karnataka, which makes it all the more crucial for him to prove his political mettle here.
Karnataka- A brief political history
Karnataka has a rich electoral history and a rather unstable one. Since its formation in 1956, it has seen 32 chief ministerial terms and 23 different CMs in office.
Till 1983, the state was majorly ruled by the Congress. K Chengalaraya Reddy, Karnataka's first CM, served from 1952 to 1956. Subsequently, the party went on to rule the state under S Nijalingappa, Veerendra Patil, and Devaraj Urs.
In 1983, the Janata Party led by Ramakrishna Hegde, won the state assembly elections and formed the government. Hegde served his post till 1994, making him the longest-serving CM in the state.
Later, JDS' HD Deve Gowda won the state elections and became the CM. He also briefly became the PM of India.
In 2004, Congress returned to power in the state and N Dharam Singh was chosen as the CM. Later, Congress' SM Krishna took over the post.
After losing the elections in 2008, Congress again won the state elections in 2012 and formed the government under Siddaramaiah. However, in 2018, the state went to BJP under BS Yediyurappa and then under Basavraj Bommai.
Congress and Karnataka- A bitter-sweet history
From Indira Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi and then Kharge, Karnataka has often found itself at the centre of national attention. Moreover, the state elections in the state take place roughly one year before the Lok Sabha elections, it is often believed that the Karnataka Assembly elections set the tone for the national elections and campaigns that are to follow.
In 1969, the Congress party suffered a major split. It was the Lingayat leader and two-time CM of the state, S Nijalingappa, who was the party's president. Nijalingappa went ahead and expelled Indira from the party. She was the PM then.
However, Indira survived a no-confidence motion in Parliament, and despite being forced to adopt a new electoral symbol, the cow and the calf, held an early election in 1971, and came back with a two-thirds majority.
In 1978 again, Karnataka was at the heart of national politics. Indira was swept out of power by the Janata Party coalition. In January 1978, she split the Congress. Her political future was uncertain as she had been expelled from the party earlier.
But, it was Karnataka that supported her. A month later, her Congress (I) won a landslide victory in the state elections. The main Congress, controlled by the old guard, was wiped out.
Later, she contested a by-election from Chikmagalur Lok Sabha seat and defeated her Janata Party contender Veerendra Patil. The slogan, "Ek Sherni, Sau Langur; Chikmagalur, Chikmagalur", is still etched in the political lexicon of the state.
In 1989, Congress returned to power in the state after a gap of six years. This was against the trend as the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress had lost the national elections.
In 1999, Karnataka offered strong support to Sonia Gandhi. After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, she chose Bellary in Karnataka to contest her elections. She contested against Sushma Swaraj. The elections hogged national attention.
Congress lost nationally but Sonia won. Congress came out victorious in the Karnataka state elections, defeating the favourite JD(U)-BJP coalition.
Importance of 2023 Karnataka state elections for Congress
The 2023 elections come at a time for Congress when it is not in its best phase electorally. It has a small share in the Lok Sabha and only rules a handful of states like Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh. Since 2014, it has failed to win every major election.
This election, if won, will provide a much-needed boost to the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, several states will also conduct elections next year, including Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. All these states have strong Congress local leaders that have the potential to stage a comeback.
Moreover, BJP leaders like Jagdish Shettar have joined Congress ahead of the state elections, boosting its chances of performing well.
Karnataka elections 2023: Complete list of Congress Candidates
Star Campaigners:
Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, BK Hariprasad, MB Patil, G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, Jairam Ramesh, M Veerappa Moily, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Jagadish Shettar, DK Suresh, GC Chandrashekar, Syed Naseer Hussain, Zameer Ahmed Khan, HM Revanna, Umashree, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Bhagel, Sukhwinder Singh Sukku, P Chidambaram, Prithviraj Chavan
Ashok Chavan, Shashi Tharoor, Revanth Reddy, Ramesh Chennitala, BV Srinivas, Raj Babbar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Divya Spandana / Ramya, Imran Pratapgarhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, Roopa Shashidhar, Sadhukokila
Complete list of candidates:
Constituency-Candidate
Nippani-- Kakasaheb Patil
Gokak-- Mahantesh Kadadi
Kittur-- Babasaheb D. Patil
Saundatti Yellamma-- Vishwas Vasant Vaidya
Mudhol - SC-- Ramappa Balappa Timmapur
Bilgi-- J.T. Patil
Badami-- Bheemasen B. Chimmannakatti
Bagalkot-- Hullappa Y. Meti
Bijapur City-- Abdul Hameed Kajasaheb Mushrif
Nagthan - SC-- Vitthal Katakadhond
Afzalpur-- M.Y. Patil
Yadgir-- Channareddy Patil Tunnur
Gurmitkal-- Baburao Chinchansur
Gulbarga Dakshin-- Allamaprabhu Patil
Basavakalyan-- Vijay Dharam Singh
Gangawati-- Iqbal Ansari
Nargund-- B.R. Yavagal
Dharwad-- Vinay Kulkarni
Kalghatgi-- Santosh S. Lad
Sirsi-- Bhimanna Naik
Yellapur-- V.S. Patil
Kudligi - ST-- Srinivas NT
Molakalmuru - ST-- N.Y. Gopalakrishna
Chitradurga-- K.C. Veerendra (Pappy)
Holalkere - SC-- Anjaneya H
Channagiri-- Basavaraju V. Shivaganga
Tirthahalli-- Kimmane Rathnakar
Udupi-- Prasadraj Kanchan
Kadur-- Anand K.S
Tumkur City-- Iqbal Ahmed
Gubbi-- S.R. Srinivas
Yelahanka-- Keshava Rajanna B
Yeshvanthapura-- S. Balraj Gowda
Mahalakshmi Layout-- Keshava Murthy
Padmanaba Nagar-- V. Raghunatha Naidu
Melukote-- Left for Darshan Puttannaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party
Mandya-- P. Ravikumar
Krishnarajpet-- B.L. Devraja
Belur-- B. Shivram
Madikeri-- Dr. Mantar Gowda
Chamunderhwari-- Siddhegowda
Kollegal - SC-- A.R. Krishna Murthy
Chikkodi - Sadalga-- Ganesh Hukkeri
Kagawad-- Bharmgoud Alagowda Kage
Kudachi - SC-- Mahendra K. Thammannavar
Hukkeri-- A B Patil
Yemkanmardi - ST-- Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi
Belgaum Rural-- Smt. Laxmi Ravindra Hebbalkar
Khanapur-- Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar
Bailhongal-- Mahantesh Shivanand Koujalagi
Ramdurg-- Ashok M. Pattan
Jamkhandi-- Anand Siddu Nyamagouda
Hungund-- Vijayanand S. Kashappanavar
Muddebihal-- Appaji Alias CS Nadagowda
Basavana Bagevadi-- Shivanada Patil
Babaleswar-- M B Patil
Indi-- Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil
Jevargi-- Ajay Dharam Singh
Shorapur - ST-- Rajavenkatappa Naik
Shahpur-- Sharanabasappa Gowda
Chitapur - SC-- Priyank Kharge
Sedam-- Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil
Chincholi - SC-- Subash V. Rathod
Gulbarga Uttar-- Smt. Kaneez Fatima
Aland-- B R Patil
Humnabad-- Rajashekar B Patil
Bidar South-- Ashok Kheny
Bidar-- Rahim Khan
Bhalki-- Eshwar Khandre
Raichur Rural - ST-- Basanagouda Daddal
Maski - ST-- Basanagouda Thurvihal
Kushtagi-- Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur
Kanakagiri - SC-- Shivaraj Sangappa Thangadagi
Yelburga-- Basavaraj Rayareddi
Koppal-- K. Raghavendra
Gadag-- H.K. Patil
Ron-- G.S Patil
Hubli - Dharwad-East - SC-- Prasad Abbayya
Haliyal-- R.V.Deshapande
Karwar-- Satish Krishna Sail
Bhatkal-- Mankal Subba Vidya
Hangal-- Srinivas V. Mane
Haveri - SC-- Rudrappa Lamani
Byadgi-- Basavaraj N. Shivannanar
Hirekerur-- U.B. Banakar
Ranibennur-- Prakash K. Koliwad
Hadagalli - SC-- P.T. Parameshwara Naik
Hagaribommanahalli - SC-- L.B.P. Bheema Naik
Vijayanagara-- H.R. Gaviyappa
Kampli - ST-- J.N. Ganesh
Bellary - ST-- B. Nagendra
Sandur - ST-- E. Thukaram
Challakere - ST-- T. Raghumurthy
Hiriyur-- D. Sudhakar
Hosadurga-- Govindappa B.G.
Davanagere North-- S.S. Mallikarjun
Davanagere South-- Shamanur Shivashankrappa
Mayakonda-SC-- K.S. Basavaraju
Bhadravati-- Sangameshwara B.K.
Sorab-- S. Madhu Bangarappa
Sagar-- Gopalakrishnna Bulur
Byndoor-- K Gopal Pujari
Kundapura-- M. Dinesh Hegde
Kapu-- Vinaya Kumar Sorake
Sringeri-- TD Rajegowda
Chikanayakanhalli-- Kiran Kumar
Tiptur-- K Shadakshari
Turuvekere-- Kanthraj B.M
Kunigal-- HD Ranganath
Koratagere (SC)-- G Parameshwara
Sira-- TB Jaya Chandra
Pavagada (SC)-- HV Venkatesh
Madhugiri-- KN Rajanna
Gauribidanur-- Shivashankar Reddy NH
Bagepalli-- SN Subba Reddy
Chintamani-- MC Sudhakar
Srinivaspur-- KR Ramesh Kumar
Kolar Gold Field (SC)-- Roopakala M
Bangarapet (SC)-- SN Narayanaswamy
Malur-- KY Nanje Gowda
Byatarayanapura-- Krishna Byregowda
Rajarajeshwarinagar-- Kusuma H
Malleshwaram-- Anup Iyengar
Hebbal-- Suresha BS
Sarvagnanagar-- KJ George
Shivajinagar-- Rizwan Arshad
Shanti Nagar-- NA Haris
Gandhi Nagar-- Dinesh Gundu Rao
Rajaji Nagar-- Puttanna
Govindraj Nagar-- Priyakrishnna
Vijay Nagar-- M Krishnamppa
Chamrajpet-- BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan
Basavanagudi-- UB Venkatesh
B T M Layout-- Ramalinga Reddy
Jayanagar-- Sowmya R
Mahadevapura (SC)-- Nagesh T
Anekal (SC)-- B Shivanna
Hosakote-- Sharath Kumar Bachegowda
Devanahalli (SC)-- KH Muniyappa
Doddaballapur-- T Venkataramaiah
Nelamangala (SC)-- Srinivasaiah N
Magadi-- HC Balakrishna
Ramanagaram-- Iqbal Hussain H A
Kanakapura-- DK Shivakumar
Malavalli (SC)-- PM Narendraswamy
Shrirangapattana-- AB Ramesh Bandisiddegowda
Nagamangala-- N Chaluvarayaswamy
Holenarasipur-- Shreyas M Patel
Sakleshpur (SC)-- Murali Mohan
Belthangady-- Rakshith Shivaram
Moodabidri-- Mithun M Rai
Mangalore-- UT Abdul Khader Ali Fareed
Bantval-- Ramanatha Rai B
Sullia (SC)-- Krishnappa G
Virajpet-- AS Ponnanna
Piriyapatna-- K Ventakesh
Krishnarajanagara-- D Ravishankar
Hunsur-- HP Manjunath
Heggadadevankote (ST)-- Anil Kumar C
Nanjanagud (SC)-- Darshan Dhruvyanarayana
Narasimharaja-- Tanveer Sait
Varuna-- Siddaramaiah
T. Narasipur (SC)-- HC Mahadevappa
Hanur-- R Narendra
Chamarajanagar-- C Puttaranga Shetty
Gundlupet-- HM Ganesh Parasad
Athani - Laxman Savadi
Raybag - Mahaveer Mohith
Arabhavi - Arvind Dalwai
Belgaum Uttar - Asif Sait
Belgaum Dakshin - Prabhavathi Mastmardi
Terdai - Diddappa Ramappa Konnur
Devar Hippargi - Sharanappa T Sungar
Sindgi - Ashik M Managuli
Gulbarga Rural - Revu Naik Belamgi
Aurad - Shinde Bhimsen Nayak
Manvi - G Hampayya Nayak
Devadurga - Shreedevi R Nayak
Sindhanur - Hampan Gowda Badarli
Shirahatti - Sujatha N Doddamani
Navalgund - NH Konareddy
Kundgoi - Kusumawathi C Shivalli
Kumta - Nivedit Alva
Siruguppa - BM Nagaraj
Bellar City - Nara Bharath Reddy
Jagalur - B Devendrappa
Harapanahalli - N Kotresh
Honnalli - DG Shanthana Gowda
Shimoga Rural - Dr Sreenivas Kariyana
Shimoga - HC Yogesh
Shikaripura - GB Malatesh
Karkal - Uday Shetty
Mudigere - Nayana Jyothi Jhawar
Tarikere - GH Srinivasa
Tumkur Rural - GH Shanmukhappa Yadav
Chikkaballapur - Pradeep Eshwar Ayyar PE
Kolar - Kothur G Manjunath
Dasarahalli - Dhanajaya Gangadharaiah
Chickpet - RV Devaraju
Bommanahalli - Umapathi Srinivas Gowda
Bangalore South - RK Ramesh
Channapatna - Gangadhar S
Maddur - KM Uday
Arsikere - KM Shivalinge Gowda
Hassan - Banavasi Rangaswamy
Mangalore City South - John Richard Lobo
Puttur - Ashok Kumar Rai
Krishnaraja - MK Somashekara
Chamaraja - K Harish Gowda
Lingsugur- Durgappa S Hoolageri
Hubli-Dharwad Central-Jagadish Shettar
Hubli-Dharwad West- Deepak Chinchore
Shiggaon- Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan
Harihar- Nandagavi Srinivas
Chikmagalur - HD Thammaiah
Mulbagal-- BC Muddugangadhar
KR Puram-- DK Mohan
Pulakeshinagar-- AC Srinivasa
Raichur-- Mohammed Shalem
Sidlaghatta-- BV Rajeev Gowda
CV Raman Nagar-- S Anand Kumar
Arkalgud-- HP Sridhar Gowda
Mangalore City North-- Inayath Ali
Shravanabelagola-- MA Gopalaswamy