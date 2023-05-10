Karnataka exit polls today: How BJP, Congress, JD(S) fared in 2018

Within a year, the situation had changed. The Congress-JD(S) lost 17 of its MLAs after they defected to the BJP after spending the previous months in a resort in Mumbai. BS Yediyurappa, a pillar of the Karnataka BJP, was appointed chief minister but resigned on July 26, 2021. Basavaraj Bommai, a Lingayat like Yediyurappa, was brought in to take his place.
In 2013, the Congress had won 122 seats. The BJP and the JD(S) got 40 seats each, while Yediyurappa’s then Karnataka Jantha Paksha got 6 seats and B Sriramulu’s Badavara Shramikara Raitara Congress Party bagged 4.