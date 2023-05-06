Home / Elections / karnataka-election / Karnataka polls: PM Modi's road-show begins in Bengaluru amid fanfare

Karnataka polls: PM Modi's road-show begins in Bengaluru amid fanfare

Modi's roadshow today will be passing through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments, they said

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Karnataka polls: PM Modi's road-show begins in Bengaluru amid fanfare

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 26 km roadshow in the city on Saturday morning, campaigning for the BJP, ahead of May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

The roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank is expected to be covered in about three-and-half hours, according to party sources.

Modi's roadshow today will be passing through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments, they said.

The PM was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan.

Massive arrangements have been made along the stretch, like erecting barricades, to ensure that the roadshow goes on smoothly, as tens of thousands of people are expected to gather along the roadside, official sources said.

The entire distance is decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too wearing saffron shawls and caps.

Cultural teams are also stationed along the stretch where Modi will take part in the road show in a specially designed vehicle.

The much shorter roadshow, about 10 km between Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity circle, will be held on Sunday.

Keeping National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in mind, the BJP on Friday modified Modi's two-day roadshow in Bengaluru, by scheduling the extensive event today and shorter one on May 7.

The roadshow, earlier scheduled to be held for eight hours on Saturday alone, was split into two parts on Saturday and Sunday to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Also Read

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

People have started speaking up: Ashok Gehlot on BJP expelling rebel MLAs

BJP preparing young team to lead Karnataka's development in next 25 yrs: PM

BJP on Mission South, eyes bigger share of 130 LS seats in southern states

Amit Shah to visit Telangana on Jan 28 under BJP's Lok Sabha campaign

Real contest in Kanakapura for first time: BJP in Shivakumar's home turf

Karnataka voters should beware of spurious promise of BJP govt: Chidambaram

BJP will come back to power in K'taka with thumping majority: PM Modi

BJP's youth wing protests in K'taka on proposed Bajrang Dal ban by Cong

Karnataka polls: PM holds roadshow ahead of public meeting in Tumakuru

Topics :Narendra ModiKarnataka pollsBJP

First Published: May 06 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story