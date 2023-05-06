Home / Elections / karnataka-election / Karnataka voters should beware of spurious promise of BJP govt: Chidambaram

Karnataka voters should beware of spurious promise of BJP govt: Chidambaram

"Look at the consequences of the 'double engine sarkar' in Manipur. Both engines have failed," he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Karnataka voters should beware of spurious promise of BJP govt: Chidambaram

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 9:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday referred to the violence in Manipur to say that Karnataka voters should beware of the "spurious promise of a double-engine government".

Chidambaram's assertion came in the wake of violence in Manipur between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed to contain widespread rioting.

"Look at the consequences of the 'double engine sarkar' in Manipur. Both engines have failed. The state government is broken with internal dissensions. The central government has a trigger-happy solution to all issues," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

The result is that the divide between Meiteis and the tribal communities has widened, the former home minister claimed, adding communities that were on the path to peacefully co-exist during the Congress' governments are now on the warpath.

"Voters of Karnataka should beware of the spurious promise of a double-engine government," Chidambaram said.

"Double engine" is a term often used by BJP leaders to refer to the party ruling both at the Centre and in a state.

Voting for the 224 Karnataka assembly seats will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes would take place on May 13.

Also Read

Re-examine your theory on housing loan: Chidambaram to Finance Secy

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Treasury benches forestalled debate: Chidambaram on 'no debate on budget'

Bulk of over Rs 12,000 cr electoral bonds sold donated to BJP: Chidambaram

IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022

BJP will come back to power in K'taka with thumping majority: PM Modi

BJP's youth wing protests in K'taka on proposed Bajrang Dal ban by Cong

Karnataka polls: PM holds roadshow ahead of public meeting in Tumakuru

K'taka polls crucial to save nation's democratic fabric: Cong leader Chavan

Fulfil duty towards Manipur instead of campaigning in K'taka: Cong to PM

Topics :P ChidambaramKarnataka pollsBJPCongressPolitics

First Published: May 06 2023 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story