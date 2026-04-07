Kerala Assembly elections 2026: Make or break for Left and Congress

“We are confident. If we can take the message of our good work to every household and every voter, we are very sure we will secure a third term. The eradication of extreme poverty has been a major achievement in the last 10 years. We were earlier behind in infrastructure development, and there, too, we have made discernible progress. The social security network has also been strengthened over the last ten years. Kerala is the only state without communal tensions, and people of different faiths live in total amity. In this, too, the LDF administration has played a key role,” said M A Baby, general secretary, CPI(M).