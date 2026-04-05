Poll pulse: Two Thiruvananthapuram seats hold key to Kerala BJP plan

“About 60 per cent of the employees are from Kerala and mostly from Thiruvananthapuram itself; around 40 per cent of the employees are from the Vizhinjam area,” said the official.

When asked about the lack of development in Vizhinjam after the port’s inauguration, the official said it was unfair to say that and added that the port had made a mark on the global maritime map.

“As we talk now, we have taken in more than 800 vessels, and we have handled around 1.75 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo. Our original target was around 1 million TEUs capacity annually, and we crossed 1 million TEUs within the first 10 months. One of the intentions of strategically positioning this as a trans-shipment hub was to ensure that Vizhinjam becomes a port that the country and the world take note of. The next step is definitely opening our gates on the land side as well, so we will be starting that soon after the elections are done, once the model code of conduct is lifted,” said the official.