Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / 2024 Lok Sabha elections may be Narendra Modi's first electoral reversal

2024 Lok Sabha elections may be Narendra Modi's first electoral reversal

Till 3 pm on June 4, the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 240 seats, followed by the Indian National Congress on 99 seats and the Samajwadi Party on 35 seats

Modi, Narendra Modi, Indian PM, lok sabha election results 2024, varanasi results
Narendra Modi
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 4:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In his more than two-decade-long political career, this year’s General Elections may be the first time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led an election but his party failed to cross the halfway mark alone.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, as of 3 pm on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading 240 seats. It was followed by the Indian National Congress on 99 seats and the Samajwadi Party on 35 seats.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The halfway mark in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is 272.

A first for BJP under PM Narendra Modi

In 2014, the BJP won 282 seats out of a total of 543 seats. In 2019, the BJP had improved its performance and won 303 seats.

In both years, it had enough seats to form the government by itself. However, it may not be the case this year as crossing the 272 mark looks difficult at the moment.

Holds for state elections considered

This will also hold if the assembly elections of Gujarat under Modi are considered. In all the years, the BJP alone crossed the majority mark.

In 2002, when Modi had advanced the schedule of Assembly Elections, BJP won 127 seats out of 182 seats. In 2007 and 2012, BJP won 122 and 115 assembly seats in the assembly respectively.

Narendra Modi leads in Varanasi

As of 3:15 pm, PM Modi was leading in Varanasi with a margin of 153,989 seats. In 2019, he won the seat with a margin of 400,000 votes.

On Tuesday, Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Modi and his cabinet colleague Amit Shah over the NDA’s impending victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

TDP is a part of the NDA alliance led by the BJP.

Congress says PM Modi ‘must resign’

In a post on social media platform X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the INDIA bloc’s better-than-expected performance was a sign that it was time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resign from his post.

“He used to pretend to be unprecedented. Now it has been proved that the outgoing Prime Minister is going to be a former PM. Take moral responsibility and resign. This is the message of this election,” he said. 

Also Read

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who are the 6 candidates up against PM Modi in Varanasi

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

Lok Sabha election results 2024: Date, time, & where to watch poll results

LS polls: Why PM Modi will file nomination from Varanasi around 11:40 am

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi files nomination papers from Varanasi

NDA to form strong govt for third time with full majority, says Paswan

TDP set for big win in Lok Sabha, assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh

Lok Sabha elections 2024 result: Constituency-wise winners list for Bihar

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Here's the full list of winners

Lok Sabha polls 2024: This is what results look like at 3 pm on June 4

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsElection Results 2024GujaratIndian National CongressVaranasiBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story