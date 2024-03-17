2024 Lok Sabha polls: Women to overseas voters, here's what numbers say

The Election Commission's poll schedule for the 2024 General Elections, announced on Saturday, will last 81 days, compared to 75 days in 2019. At 81 days, it is one of the longest since 1951-52, which spanned over four months.

The number of actual polling days was seven in 2019 and it remains the same for the 2024 polls. However, at 81 days, from the EC’s announcing of the schedule on March 16 to counting votes on June 4, the 2024 polls will last six more days than the 2019 elections. The EC announced the 2019 polls on March 10 and counted the votes on May 23, a span of 75 days (inclusive of both days). In 2014, the entire process, with the poll dates announced on March 5 and counting on May 16, spanned 73 days.

The seven phases in the 2024 polls are scheduled for April 19 (102 seats), April 26 (89 seats), May 7 (94 seats), May 13 (96 seats), May 20 (49 seats), May 25 (57 seats) and June 1 (57 seats).

Further, the EC has taken steps with its campaign – “No Voter to be Left Behind’ -- to increase voter turnout, which was 67.4% in 2019, a marginal increase over 2014's 66.44%. The voter turnout percentage in 2009 was 58.21%.